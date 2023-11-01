© 2023 New Atlas
Malleable Abus Goose bike lock is firm yet flexible

By Ben Coxworth
November 01, 2023
Pricing for the Abus Goose Lock starts at US$79.99
The Abus Goose Lock is offered in four colors
The Goose Lock comes in two lengths – 110 and 85 cm (43.3 and 33.5 in)
Chain-style bike locks are nice because they're flexible, although they're kinda limp – like a piece of boiled spaghetti. The Abus Goose Lock 6206K is different, in that it's bendy but it holds its shape – more like a giant pipe cleaner.

At the heart of the Goose Lock is a 6-mm hardened steel chain. Woven throughout the length of that chain are two metal spiral strings. These are what allow the Goose to be easily shaped by hand, and to stay in that shape as long as required.

The chain and springs are covered in a layer of foam rubber to minimize rattling. An exterior woven-plastic fabric skin protects both the rubber and the bike's paint. A key locking mechanism is built into the two interlocking ends of the Goose.

So, what's the point? Well, Abus states that the lock can quickly and easily just be wrapped around the bike's frame while in transit, staying put and not making any noise.

Additionally, securing it around immovable objects such as sign posts may be easier than is the case with a droopy conventional chain lock. Prospective buyers should note, though, the Goose has a rather mediocre Abus security level rating of 7 out of 15. It's intended mostly for use in low-theft-risk settings, or for quick lockups when going in and out of stores, etc.

The Goose Lock 6206K comes in two lengths – 110 and 85 cm (43.3 and 33.5 in) – the longer of which is claimed to tip the scales at 1,120 grams (2.5 lb). It's available in color choices of black, green, blue or pink, at a suggested retail price of US$89.99 for the long one or $79.99 for the shorty.

You can see it in use, in the following video.

Product presentation Goose Lock 6206K

Source: Abus

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

