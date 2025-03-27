Acer's Predator fatbike aims to overcome all terrains with ease

Perhaps best known for its computer hardware, Acer has also extended its reach into the electric micro-mobility market. The company has now motored into the Taipei Cycle 2025 trade show with a fat-tire adventure model and an addition to its ebii commuter.

Both show models ride out under the Acer Gadget moniker – a subsidiary of the tech multinational that makes and sells accessories like headsets, speakers, USB hubs, wearables, peripherals and so on to predominantly Asian customers.

The brand has also stepped into the e-mobility space with a bunch of ebikes and e-scoots – some of which have been released internationally. This includes last year's Predator eNomad-R fatbike, which has since "gained strong market recognition" and is currently available in the US for $2,999.

The Predator eRanger and ebii-M ebikes made their trade show debut at Taipei Cycle 2025 this week Acer

For Tapei Cycle 2025, Acer Gadget has added a new model to the range – the Predator eRanger adventure ebike. Like its stablemate, the new model rides a fine line between bike and moped and is powered by a 750-W rear-hub motor for a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph).

The slightly less capacious 480-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to 35 km (22 miles) on throttle only, or 55 km (34 miles) via the three-level pedal-assist mode. The ride should be more comfortable this time though, thanks to a suspension fork and a rear shock - with compression adjustment – and a "comfy ergonomic seat."

It's designed to conquer any terrain, and rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch knobby off-road tires. Stopping power is provided by mechanical disc brakes. The ebike is reported to be protected against the elements to IP54 standards. There's an "ultra-large" LED headlight rocking moto styling, as well as a strip light to the rear, and Acer has included Shimano 7-speed shifting for ride flexibility.

The Predator eRanger is expected to go on sale in EMEA market from September, starting at €1,499 (which converts to about US$1,600 – though there's no word on if/when it will be available over the pond).

The lightweight ebii-M commuter ebike features a Bosch mid-drive motor, a Shimano geared hub and a range of 86 km per charge Acer

The expo booth at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan's capital also had a new variant of the award-winning ebii commuter announced in 2023. The "signature minimalist, white-finish frame design" continues through to the ebii-M model, but it appears to lack the AI smarts and collision detection.

The front-hub motor of the original has been replaced with a Bosch Performance Line SX mid-motor rated at 250 watts, and that's paired with a 400-Wh Bosch battery and Purion 200 OLED display. Top PAS speed is reported to be 25 km/h (15.5 mph), and per-charge range at the lowest assist level is 86 km (53.5 miles).

This new flavor also comes with a 5-speed Shimano Nexus geared hub instead of the smart control box found on the original. The ebike rides on 20-inch wheels wearing 1.75-inch air tires, and hydraulic disc brakes help bring it to a stop. The ebii-M can be had with front and rear cargo racks for hauling groceries home after work. It sports integrated lighting, is compatible with Apple's Find My network to keep tabs on its location at all times, and tips the scales at just 19 kg (~42 lb).

The original ebii is on sale in the US for just short of $5,000, but there's no word on pricing or availability for the ebii-M at this time.

Source: Acer Gadget