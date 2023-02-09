Aintro Handlebars feature integrated internally routed brake levers

When it comes to bicycle commuting, a lot of people like "city bikes" that are light, simple and streamlined. With their built-in internally routed brake levers, Aintro Handlebars were designed with just such folks in mind.

Currently on Kickstarter, the Italian-made bars are being offered in carbon fiber and wooden models – the former is claimed to be half the weight of an equivalent aluminum bar with conventional levers, while the latter is said to weigh less than half.

Both models are compatible with cable-activated rim and mechanical disc brakes. We're told that a hydraulic version is in the works, and that it will be the subject of a future crowdfunding campaign. In fact, German manufacturer Magura previously built a one-off concept handlebar with internally routed hydraulic brake hoses.

Other planned versions of the Aintro bars include ones with integrated thumb shifters, lights and a horn.

The wooden version of the Aintro Handlebars Aintro

Along with reducing weight and simply looking snazzy, the Aintro Handlebars' integrated-lever design also opens up more room for bar-mounted devices such as lights, bells and smartphone holders. The designers additionally state that by bringing the levers in closer to the bars – and thus reducing the reach – riders can squeeze them quicker, resulting in faster braking.

Assuming the Aintro bars reach production, a pledge of €167 (about US$180) will get you the carbon model, with €179 ($193) required for the wood. The planned retail prices €225 and €239 ($242 and $257), respectively.

You can see the bars in use, in the following video.

Aintro Handlebars: Harmony meets elegance

Sources: Kickstarter, Aintro

