Angell ebike isn't stingy with the style

There are some ebikes that look like electric bicycles, and others that appear to be completely normal. The Angell is a little different, in that it doesn't look clunky or battery-powered, but it'll still turn some heads.

Developed via a partnership between entrepreneur Marc Simoncini and Paris-based designer Ora Ito, the single-speed Angell features an aluminum frame and a carbon fork, finished in the buyer's choice of silver or matte black. The whole bike tips the scales at a claimed 13.9 kg (30.6 lb), which is pretty light for an ebike.

A 250-watt rear hub motor augments the rider's pedalling power, taking them to a top electric-assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). One 2-hour charge of the frame-integrated battery should be good for a range of up to 70 km (43 miles).

Riders choose between four motor-assistance modes – including full manual power – via a 2.4-inch touchscreen display that's built into the handlebar stem. Among other things, that display also allows them to view data such as current speed, distance travelled, battery level, present location, and GPS navigational info.

The Angell's touchscreen display Angell

Some of the Angell's other techie features include integrated front and rear "be seen" lights (including turn indicators/brake lights in the rear); a fall alert system that texts family or friends in the event of an accident; the ability to lock the bike's drivetrain while it's left untended; and an anti-theft system that both sounds an audible alarm if the parked bike is tampered with, and proceeds to track its location via GPS.

Stopping power is provided by front and rear Tektro HD-R310 hydraulic disc brakes.

Should all of those goodies get you wanting to buy one, the Angell ebike is available for pre-order now via the link below. It's priced at €2,690 (about US$2,933).

Source: Angell

