Annobike takes aim at city riders with A2 Bow and Arrow ebikes
Last April, Danish ebike startup Annobike launched a striking urban adventurer called the A1, and is now following up with a pair of stylish city ebikes that offer quality components for budget-friendly money.
As with its first urban/off-road ebike, Annobike is taking the crowdfunding route to production for the A2 city ride, which is being offered in two flavors – Bow and Arrow – and four color options.
The Bow variant features a lowered top tube to accommodate shorter riders, while the Arrow sports a traditional full diamond design. And either way, the 6061 aluminum alloy frame is reported to weigh in at a relatively lightweight 16 kg (35 lb).
Each flavor can be had with either a 250-W or 500-W Bafang G060 motor, for assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and 32 km/h (20 mph), respectively. The former comes with a 10.5-Ah frame-integrated (but removable) battery boasting Samsung cells, for a per-charge range of up to 70 km (44 miles), while the latter gets a bump to 14.5 Ah for up to 80 km (50 miles) per charge. The Bow models rock a chain drive, while the Arrow feature a belt drive.
Sadly, detailed specs are not listed on the campaign page but we do know that both ebikes ride on Kenda Valkyrie tires, sport a wrapped handlebar, and come with lightweight Wellgo pedals. Stopping power comes from hydraulic disc braking.
Indiegogo pledges for the A2 Arrow start at €899 (~US$1,050), and the A2 Bow starts at €999 ($1,170). The campaign clock has 31 days remaining as of writing, but no estimated shipping dates are available. The video has more.
Source: Annobike
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.