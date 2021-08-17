Annobike takes aim at city riders with A2 Bow and Arrow ebikes

Last April, Danish ebike startup Annobike launched a striking urban adventurer called the A1, and is now following up with a pair of stylish city ebikes that offer quality components for budget-friendly money.

As with its first urban/off-road ebike, Annobike is taking the crowdfunding route to production for the A2 city ride, which is being offered in two flavors – Bow and Arrow – and four color options.

The A2 Bow ebike's aluminum alloy frame tips the scales at 16 kg, and accommodates more rider heights thanks to its lowered top tube Annobike

The Bow variant features a lowered top tube to accommodate shorter riders, while the Arrow sports a traditional full diamond design. And either way, the 6061 aluminum alloy frame is reported to weigh in at a relatively lightweight 16 kg (35 lb).

Each flavor can be had with either a 250-W or 500-W Bafang G060 motor, for assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and 32 km/h (20 mph), respectively. The former comes with a 10.5-Ah frame-integrated (but removable) battery boasting Samsung cells, for a per-charge range of up to 70 km (44 miles), while the latter gets a bump to 14.5 Ah for up to 80 km (50 miles) per charge. The Bow models rock a chain drive, while the Arrow feature a belt drive.

The A2 Arrow features a belt drive, 250-W or 500-W Bafang hub motor, and 10.5-Ah or 14.5-Ah removable battery integrated into the downtube Annobike

Sadly, detailed specs are not listed on the campaign page but we do know that both ebikes ride on Kenda Valkyrie tires, sport a wrapped handlebar, and come with lightweight Wellgo pedals. Stopping power comes from hydraulic disc braking.

Indiegogo pledges for the A2 Arrow start at €899 (~US$1,050), and the A2 Bow starts at €999 ($1,170). The campaign clock has 31 days remaining as of writing, but no estimated shipping dates are available. The video has more.

ANNOBIKE A2

Source: Annobike