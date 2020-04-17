Annobike aims to make urban or off-road ebiking fun with the A1

Electric bikes come in all shapes and sizes, from commute-friendly folders to retro cruisers to city workhorses. Startup Annobike has entered the ebike arena with a design that's equally suited to urban streets and off-road adventures.

The Annobike A1 is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter. Its chunky downtube is home to a lockable/removable 48-V/14.5-Ah battery that should be good for between 50 and 60 km (up to 37 mi) of per charge for the EU versions of the ebike, or 60-70 km (up to 43.5 mi) for the US models. The former flavors are treated to a Bafang brushless 250-W rear hub motor for a top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph), while the latter get boosted to 750 W for up to 32 km/h (20 mph).

Nine levels of pedal assist are on offer, though the US versions also come with the option to ride throttle only. The A1 rides on puncture-resistant fat tires, has a chain drive with a seven-speed derailleur, and stopping power comes in the shape of either mechanical or hydraulic disc brakes.

The Annobike A1 features a chain drive and seven gears, with the EU version pedal-assist only while the US gets throttle control Annobike

There's adjustable fork suspension and an adjustable air shock at the seat post that connects to curved alloy chainstay suspension arms. Other features include a quick-release seat post, a TFT display on the dirt bike handlebars, and optional GPS tracking.

Early bird Kickstarter pledges start at US$850 and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in September. The video below has more.

Source: Annobike