Italian ebike has battery-less turn indicators in its pedals

There are now a lot of companies making ebikes, so if a particular model is going to stand out, it has to offer something a little different. The Aton fits the bill, as it features pedals with built-in turn indicators.

Currently on Kickstarter, the Aton is the result of a collaboration between two Italian companies – F.lli Schiano, which makes the base ebike, and Spearoad, which makes the Ped pedal system.

The bicycle itself features a folding aluminum frame, fashionably fat 20 by 4-inch tires, a suspension fork, mechanical disc brakes, front and rear fenders, and a grip-shifted Shimano 7-speed rear derailleur. Its rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 250W/36V Xiongda rear hub motor, which is in turn powered by a lockable-but-removable 36V/12Ah lithium-ion battery. One charge should reportedly be good for a motor-assisted range of about 80 km (50 miles).

There's currently no word on the weight of the Aton F.lli Schiano



Each of the water-resistant pedals feature front and rear strips of amber LEDs, that wrap around the side of the pedal to provide 360-degree visibility. When wirelessly activated by a handlebar-mounted remote, the LEDs on either pedal illuminate sequentially in the direction of the turn, not unlike the turn indicators on an Audi.

And while the remote does require a battery, the pedals themselves don't – instead, they harvest energy from the pedalling motion.

If you're interested in getting an Aton for yourself, a pledge of €1,299 (about US$1,476) is required. You can also just get a set of the Peds, for €119 ($135) – they have a standard 9/16-inch axle, so they should be compatible with most bikes. A special (included) installation/removal wrench is required, though, in order to keep parts-thieves from making off with them.

Assuming it reaches production, the Aton should ship beginning next March. You can see it and its pedals in action, in the video below.

Source: Kickstarter