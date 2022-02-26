Biktrix XD dual-drive ebike doubles up on chain for high-power motor

In the past, Canadian ebike maker Biktrix has doubled up on battery to push e-assist ranges as high as 150 miles. Now it's doubling up on chain for a very different purpose. The new Juggernaut XD packs so much motor power and torque it runs two drivetrains to handle it all. The result is an ebike that can tow like a small truck, climb hills like an ibex and accelerate to speeds up to 30 mph, all while protecting vital components.

Biktrix intends for its new motor to unseat the Bafang 1,000-W Ultra as the king of the ebike mid-motors, and it loads up on both power and torque to get that done. The XD puts out 2,000+ watts (2.7+ hp) and 221+ lb-ft (300+ Nm) of torque.

In order to help deliver all that muscle to the pavement or dirt, Biktrix realized it wanted something beefier than the typical bike chain and drivetrain componentry. So it decided to split out the drivetrains, running the usual pedal chain and cogs on the right side of the bike and adding in a dedicated motor drivetrain on the left. The latter uses a burlier 219 chain, often used in go-karts, and a matching heavy-duty alloy sprocket for a fixed 10:1 gear ratio.

A look at all that wheel spinning might Biktrix

Biktrix plans to develop a pedal-assist model that can smartly manage the output of the motor in relation to pedaling, but for now it's offering an off-road throttle-based model. Riders can cut in motor power by choosing one of three throttle settings with the lefthand thumb controller or dialing power up with the righthand twist control. Given that the Juggernaut XD weighs 73 pounds (33 kg) with the battery secured in place, we imagine riders will be using the throttle liberally.

In addition to better handling motor output and protecting components, the second drivetrain provides redundancy. If the rider breaks the chain or a drivetrain component on one side and can't repair it in the field, he or she has a whole separate drive to get home, whether by pure-motor or pure-pedal power.

According to Biktrix's video, this trailer weighs 1,750 lb, and while it wasn't a smooth ride in the park, the rider was able to roll with it for a bit Biktrix

The Juggernaut XD isn't faster than other Juggernaut models, but all that extra torque should improve acceleration. It should also make for surer, stabler hill climbing, and Biktrix even goes so far as to tow a 1,750-lb (794-kg) camping trailer to demonstrate the ox-like pull the new drive system has. Most riders won't want to repeat that trailer test, but they might very well want to pull a smaller bike camper or cargo trailer.

The Juggernaut XD build includes an eight-speed pedal drivetrain, buyer's choice of 26 x 4-in or 27.5 x 3-in off-road tires, a Biktrix inverted air suspension fork, Tektro E disc brakes with SRAM rotors, and an available headlight. Biktrix has not estimated battery range yet, but it says that it will offer multiple battery options, including 17-Ah/52-V and 25-Ah/48-V packs.

The Biktrix Juggernaut XD promises superior acceleration, climbing and towing Biktrix

The Juggernaut XD launched for reservation this week, and a $50 down payment locks in an early bird price of US$4,999 plus a free headlight. The bike will retail for US$5,999, and Biktrix plans to begin deliveries this summer (Northern Hemisphere).

The video below shows the Juggernaut XD running a gauntlet of challenges, including the aforementioned trailer tow.

This eBike can Tow a Camper! All-New Dual Drive Juggernaut XD | Biktrix Electric Bikes

Source: Biktrix