Premium BMC ebike road warrior can hit the gravel trail too

Switzerland's BMC has been manufacturing elite-level performance bikes since the 1980s, and has now announced the launch of a top-of-the-range Class 3 pedal-assist endurance road bike called the Roadmachine 01 AMP X.

Designed for life on the road, the ebike's carbon rims are wrapped in 35-mm-wide (1.37-in) Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H tires that invite users to head down car-free gravel trails when the mood grabs them.

BMC has included its new ICS MTT x Redshift suspension stem for ride comfort over rougher terrain and the ebike benefits from short chainstays for improved maneuverability. The full carbon frame weighs just 3.9 kg (8.6 lb), which is reported to be the lightest in its class, and has internally routed cabling for clean lines. And other than a slightly thicker downtube to house the battery, the Roadmachine 01 AMP X wears the look of a regular road bike.

The Roadmachine 01 AMP X ebike rides on 35-mm-wide Pirelli tires, but can accommodate tires as wide as 38 mm BMC

That 360-Wh battery is reported good for up to 100 miles (160 km) of per-charge, assisted riding and is matched with the lightweight HPR50 mid-mount drive system from TQ that's said to offer "the most natural riding experience in its class."

There's up to 300-W of power available for 50 Nm (~37 lb.ft) of torque and assistance up to 28 mph (45 km/h) in the US (or 25 mph/40 km/h for the global variant), plus a SRAM FORCE ZPLR eTap 12-speed groupset for flexible ride options. The ebike's three pedal-assist modes are all customizable via the TQ mobile app.

Rather than clutter the drop handlebar with a chunky display, ebike status and ride info can be viewed on a 2-inch OLED screen with Bluetooth and ANT+ functionality that's integrated into the top bar – though the drive remote is mounted to the handlebar. There's a rear light integrated into the D-shaped carbon seatpost too, but the front light is optional.

The Roadmachine 01 AMP X features a TQ electric drive system comprising a 300-W mid-mount motor and 360-Wh downtube battery BMC

"We always make sure to deliver nothing else other than perfection on our 01 series," said BMC's head of R&D, Stefan Crist. "With the revolutionary power and natural ride feel of the TQ-HPR50 drive unit, we are sure to amplify the endurance ride."

BMC's latest premium road ebike is available in six frame sizes across two model variants, the first on sale this month for US$8,899 and the second arriving next month for $7,899 (which features a different SRAM groupset and rims).

Product page: Roadmachine 01 AMP X