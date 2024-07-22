Bonded-ti ebike brings monocoque looks to fitness riding and commuting

Let's be honest … general-use ebikes are often pretty clunky, with their utilitarian welded aluminum construction. The limited-edition "monocoque-look" Avian definitely bucks that trend, as it sports what is claimed to be the world's lightest titanium ebike-specific frame.

Manufactured by German ebike company Möve, the Avian was the recipient of an award at Eurobike 2024 last month. It's designed for fitness riding, touring, commuting, or even just running errands.

The bike's big selling feature is of course its titanium frame, which integrates Möve's Ver-Tec technology. This system incorporates hydro-formed oval Grade 9 titanium tubes along with 3D-printed Grade 5 titanium lugs.

In the assembly process, the tubes get connected to the lugs by slipping onto sleeves at each end of the latter. A structural adhesive is then injected into those connections via an external port, at a pressure of 6 bar (87 psi). That glue proceeds to travel along a channel in each lug, collecting in an "adhesive chamber."

Once the adhesive has fully cured, the result is a bond which is claimed to be stronger than a conventional weld – Möve states that unlike welding, the Ver-Tec system doesn't weaken or deform the titanium by exposing it to excessive heat. The adhesive channels in the lugs are additionally said to boost stiffness.

The lightest version of the complete bike weighs a claimed 11.8 kg (26 lb) Möve

One size-medium frame reportedly tips the scales at 1.48 kg (3.26 lb).

And what's more, with just a thin seam visible at each connection point, the frame looks like it's made of one continuous piece of titanium ... from a distance, at least. Once the bike reaches its "end of usage," whenever that is, the bonds can be dissolved for disassembly and recycling of the frame.

The rider's pedaling power is augmented by a 250-watt Mahle X20 rear hub motor, up to a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). That motor is powered by a down-tube-integrated Mahle iX2 250-Wh lithium battery. When the battery eventually needs replacing – after about 750 charge cycles – it can be removed by taking off the bike's fork and head-tube emblem, then pulling it out through the head tube.

The Avian has a matte titanium finish with orange highlights Möve

There are three levels of electric assistance to choose from, which are selected via either an LED control screen (integrated into the front end of the top tube) or an iOS/Android app on a wirelessly connected smartphone or smartwatch.

Battery range is a claimed 90 km (56 miles) at the lowest assist level and 60 km (37 miles) at the highest. A full charge from empty takes two hours.

An exploded view of the bike Möve

Some of the Avian's other features include a carbon fork; SRAM GX Eagle 1 x 12 drivetrain; SRAM S-300 hydraulic disc brakes; Supernova head- and tail lights; plus Mavic Allroad SL wheels clad in Schwalbe G-One Overland or Continental Grand Prix Urban 700 x 28c tires.

The complete bike reportedly weighs 11.8 kg (26 lb) in its speedy Pure-Line configuration, or 13.5 kg (30 lb) in its Tour-Line configuration which includes mudguards, a rear rack and the Continental puncture-resistant tires.

Pricing starts at €7,490 (about US$8,157), but if you want one you'd better be quick – for this initial run at least, Möve is limiting production to 283 bikes.

Source: Möve

