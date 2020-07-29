© 2020 New Atlas
Bontrager jumps on the hidden multitool bandwagon, with BITS

By Ben Coxworth
July 29, 2020
A couple of years ago, Specialized announced its SWAT Conceal Carry multitool, that sat inside a bike's existing steerer tube. Trek sub-brand Bontrager has now unveiled its own take on the concept, with the BITS Integrated MTB Tool.

As the MTB in its name suggests, BITS is designed for use on mountain bikes.

When initially installing the device, users just pull the cap off their steerer tube, remove the suspension fork's star nut, and permanently replace it with the multitool's cylindrical outer housing. It comes with two compression bolts of different lengths, and with multiple spacers – these allow it to fit snugly within steerer/head tubes of various lengths and configurations.

The two-piece multitool itself simply slides in and out of the housing, so it can quickly be removed and replaced as needed – a hinged hook on top makes for easy grabbing. Its individual tools include a chain breaker, seven sizes of hex keys, plus T25 and flat-head screwdrivers. There's also a storage space for a user-supplied quick link, for chain repairs.

The BITS housing (left), along with the two parts of the actual multitool
The BITS housing (left), along with the two parts of the actual multitool

Unlike some other similar devices, BITS doesn't require users to thread their steerer tube. Prospective buyers should note, however, that it isn't compatible with carbon fiber or threaded headsets.

It's available now via the Source link below, priced at US$89.99. The SWAT tool – which pops right out of its housing via an integrated spring, but that stores the chain break tool separate from the main multitool – sells for $85.

Source: Trek via Bike

