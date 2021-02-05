© 2021 New Atlas
Adaptable bike helmet features interchangeable shells

By Ben Coxworth
February 05, 2021
The Bridger helmet with its vented shell attached – buyers can choose between a variety of color combinations
The Bridger helmet with its vented shell attached – buyers can choose between a variety of color combinations
The Bridger helmet in its cold weather and warm weather configurations (goggles not included)
The Bridger helmet in its cold weather and warm weather configurations (goggles not included)
The Bridger helmet with its vented shell attached – buyers can choose between a variety of color combinations
The Bridger helmet with its vented shell attached – buyers can choose between a variety of color combinations
With its insulated shell attached, the Bridger helmet can also be used for snowboarding
With its insulated shell attached, the Bridger helmet can also be used for snowboarding
While a vented bike helmet may keep your head cool on hot days, it certainly doesn't help keep it warm on cold days. That's why the Bridger helmet was created, as it sports interchangeable shells for different types of weather.

Invented by Boston-based cyclists Ryan and Peter Eiler, the Bridger features a dual-density impact-absorbing inner lining. That lining is made mainly of XRD foam – which is "soft like memory foam, but firms upon impact" – with an outer layer of harder foam. By contrast, the linings of most bike helmets are made purely of more traditional expanded polystyrene foam, or EPS.

Attached to the Bridger's lining is its two-piece polymer outer shell – and two different shells are available. When users want to stay cool, they can opt for the vented shell, which allows air to flow through. Once the weather gets colder, though, they can swap in the insulated, minimally-vented shell – it comes with removable fleece-lined ear pads.

With its insulated shell attached, the Bridger helmet can also be used for snowboarding
With its insulated shell attached, the Bridger helmet can also be used for snowboarding

Some of the Bridger's other features include a simple-to-use magnetic buckle, a low-profile "strap splitter" that links the side straps to the chin strap, and a dial-adjustable fit system. The designers also point out that after an impact has occurred, users can remove the shell to check that the foam hasn't been damaged.

According to a report on Pinkbike, plans call for the Bridger helmet to be the subject of a Kickstarter campaign beginning next month. A helmet with one shell should go for US$195, with the second shell costing an extra $30 to $40.

Potential backers can register for updates via the Bridger website, linked below. They also might want to consider the existing Velov hemet – instead of two different shells, it has a single shell which four air flow-blocking panels can be popped on and off of.

Source: Bridger via Pinkbike

