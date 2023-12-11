© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Bulls Bikes treks out Speed Pedelec with Pinion MGU

By Paul Ridden
December 11, 2023
Bulls Bikes treks out Speed Pedelec with Pinion MGU
The premium trekking "SUV" ebike with Pinion MGU is expected to be available from March 2024
The premium trekking "SUV" ebike with Pinion MGU is expected to be available from March 2024
View 1 Image
The premium trekking "SUV" ebike with Pinion MGU is expected to be available from March 2024
1/1
The premium trekking "SUV" ebike with Pinion MGU is expected to be available from March 2024

German bike maker Bulls has launched a new trekking ebike called the Vuca Evo Speed FSX 1 that features a combined motor and gearbox by Pinion, Gates belt drive, full suspension and a 25-kg rear luggage rack for hauling gear around town and beyond.

The trekking S-Pedelec ebike is built around a new Pinion MGU, which stands for Motor.Gearbox.Unit and features 12 gears plus a ratio of 600% for up to 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and assisted speeds up to 45 km/h (28 mph).

Thanks to the internal gears, Bulls has employed a Gates Carbon Drive CDX belt for clean low-maintenance travels, compared to a chain. A 720-Wh downtube battery is available as standard, but this can be optioned up to 960 Wh for more ride time between charges – though per-charge range figures haven not been revealed at this point.

Full squish shapes up as an own-brand Lytro 36 Supreme fork with 120 mm of travel and a SR Suntour Edge rear shock mounted to a mono-link swing arm that promises to equal the front's travel. The ebike rolls on 29-inch wheels wearing Schwalbe puncture-resistant tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors.

A MonkeyLoad rack is ready to haul up to 25 kg (55 lb) of gear, with optional auto-locking side bags available. Maximum weight capacity is reported to be 150 kg (330 lb). Rounding out the key specs are full fenders, Supernova head- and tail-lights, a color display for at-a-glance status checks, and a seatpost topped by an ergo saddle that can be lowered at the touch of a button.

The Vuca Evo Speed FSX 1 is every inch a premium ride, and is expected to be available from March 2024 for a rather pricey retail price of €8,299, though it's currently up for pre-order for €7,799 (about US$8,400).

Product page: Bulls Vuca Evo Speed FSX 1

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!