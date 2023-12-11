Bulls Bikes treks out Speed Pedelec with Pinion MGU

German bike maker Bulls has launched a new trekking ebike called the Vuca Evo Speed FSX 1 that features a combined motor and gearbox by Pinion, Gates belt drive, full suspension and a 25-kg rear luggage rack for hauling gear around town and beyond.

The trekking S-Pedelec ebike is built around a new Pinion MGU, which stands for Motor.Gearbox.Unit and features 12 gears plus a ratio of 600% for up to 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and assisted speeds up to 45 km/h (28 mph).

Thanks to the internal gears, Bulls has employed a Gates Carbon Drive CDX belt for clean low-maintenance travels, compared to a chain. A 720-Wh downtube battery is available as standard, but this can be optioned up to 960 Wh for more ride time between charges – though per-charge range figures haven not been revealed at this point.

Full squish shapes up as an own-brand Lytro 36 Supreme fork with 120 mm of travel and a SR Suntour Edge rear shock mounted to a mono-link swing arm that promises to equal the front's travel. The ebike rolls on 29-inch wheels wearing Schwalbe puncture-resistant tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors.

A MonkeyLoad rack is ready to haul up to 25 kg (55 lb) of gear, with optional auto-locking side bags available. Maximum weight capacity is reported to be 150 kg (330 lb). Rounding out the key specs are full fenders, Supernova head- and tail-lights, a color display for at-a-glance status checks, and a seatpost topped by an ergo saddle that can be lowered at the touch of a button.

The Vuca Evo Speed FSX 1 is every inch a premium ride, and is expected to be available from March 2024 for a rather pricey retail price of €8,299, though it's currently up for pre-order for €7,799 (about US$8,400).

Product page: Bulls Vuca Evo Speed FSX 1