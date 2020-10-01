© 2020 New Atlas
Bicycles

Pressurized bike frame fills flat tires

By Ben Coxworth
October 01, 2020
Pressurized bike frame fills f...
Choka's functioning AGHATA prototype in tire-inflating action
Choka's functioning AGHATA prototype in tire-inflating action
View 3 Images
A rendering of the planned commercial version of the Choka air system
1/3
A rendering of the planned commercial version of the Choka air system
A rendering of the Choka Gravaël Raw bike
2/3
A rendering of the Choka Gravaël Raw bike
Choka's functioning AGHATA prototype in tire-inflating action
3/3
Choka's functioning AGHATA prototype in tire-inflating action
View gallery - 3 images

When it comes to portable bicycle tire-inflating devices, hand pumps require a lot of effort, while CO2 cartridges are single-use only. That's where the aluminum Choka bike frame comes in, as it doubles as a compressed air tank.

Designed in the French Pyrenees region, the Choka features an airtight down tube with a Schrader valve at the bottom. While still at home, the user attaches the hose of their floor pump to that valve, then pumps the down-tube chamber up to 175 PSI (12 bar). A "security valve" on the underside of the tube automatically lets excess air out if it gets overinflated.

On a subsequent ride, should a tire need inflating, the rider runs an included air hose from the frame's air valve to the air valve on the tire. Utilizing a dial on the frame-end of the hose, they can then control the rate at which the air is released.

This means that they can gradually transfer a bit of air to top up a soft tire, or they can deliver a big rush of air to seat and inflate a tubeless mountain bike tire.

A rendering of the planned commercial version of the Choka air system
A rendering of the planned commercial version of the Choka air system

According to the designers, one "frame-full" of air should be sufficient to inflate three 27.5 x 2.80 tires to 22 PSI (1.5 bar) or two 700 x 45C tires to 60 PSI (4.1 bar).

Plans call for the Choka to be available in two models – the AGHATA (AGgressive HArd TAil) enduro/all-mountain frame, and the Gravaël Raw gravel frame. The former is compatible with 29- or 27.5-inch wheels, or a combination of both, while the latter can be set up with 650B or 700C wheels.

Should you be interested, the Choka is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €990 (about US$1,163) will get you either an AGHATA or a Gravaël Raw frame, including the air system, bottom bracket and headset.

And if you like the idea of adding a home-pumped reusable compressed air chamber to your existing bike, you might want to check out the frame-mounted RideAir.

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesKickstarterCompressed AirPumpCycling
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More