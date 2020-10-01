Pressurized bike frame fills flat tires

When it comes to portable bicycle tire-inflating devices, hand pumps require a lot of effort, while CO2 cartridges are single-use only. That's where the aluminum Choka bike frame comes in, as it doubles as a compressed air tank.

Designed in the French Pyrenees region, the Choka features an airtight down tube with a Schrader valve at the bottom. While still at home, the user attaches the hose of their floor pump to that valve, then pumps the down-tube chamber up to 175 PSI (12 bar). A "security valve" on the underside of the tube automatically lets excess air out if it gets overinflated.

On a subsequent ride, should a tire need inflating, the rider runs an included air hose from the frame's air valve to the air valve on the tire. Utilizing a dial on the frame-end of the hose, they can then control the rate at which the air is released.

This means that they can gradually transfer a bit of air to top up a soft tire, or they can deliver a big rush of air to seat and inflate a tubeless mountain bike tire.

A rendering of the planned commercial version of the Choka air system

According to the designers, one "frame-full" of air should be sufficient to inflate three 27.5 x 2.80 tires to 22 PSI (1.5 bar) or two 700 x 45C tires to 60 PSI (4.1 bar).

Plans call for the Choka to be available in two models – the AGHATA (AGgressive HArd TAil) enduro/all-mountain frame, and the Gravaël Raw gravel frame. The former is compatible with 29- or 27.5-inch wheels, or a combination of both, while the latter can be set up with 650B or 700C wheels.

Should you be interested, the Choka is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €990 (about US$1,163) will get you either an AGHATA or a Gravaël Raw frame, including the air system, bottom bracket and headset.

And if you like the idea of adding a home-pumped reusable compressed air chamber to your existing bike, you might want to check out the frame-mounted RideAir.

Source: Kickstarter

