Plug-and-play bike wearables clip everyday shoes into clipless pedals

By C.C. Weiss
May 01, 2024
Plug-and-play bike wearables clip everyday shoes into clipless pedals
Commute to work or events without the need for lugging extra shoes around or wearing uncomfortable, unstylish bike shoes off the bike
Wear whatever shoes you want and still enjoy the advantages of clipless pedaling
Screw on the proper cleat to the bottom of the ClipClap wearable and clip in just like you would with bike shoes
The ClipClap adapters are designed to stow more easily than extra shoes
Strapped and clipped wiith ClipClap
Clip and Clap, present and ready to ride
Certainly a better pedaling platform than those soles alone
ClipClap adapters are compatible with a number of popular clipless systems and bike styles
ClipClap won a German Design Award in 2023 and has been nominated for other awards
ClipClap components
Dialed in with a basic pair of Adidas sneakers
Clipless bicycle shoes are great for cycling, but not a whole lot else. German company ClipClap looks to offer everyday cyclists a way of getting those clipless cleats off ASAP, a welcome alternative from hobbling around town in uncomfortable bike shoes. Its wearable adapters clip in while the rider's in the saddle, and immediately stow away when he or she swings their leg off.

We've seen a number of different products designed to flatten clipless pedals into platform pedals for use with casual shoes, but ClipClap claims to be the first to offer a pedal adapter that allows a cyclist to actually clip into clipless pedals with regular shoes on. We were skeptical of that claim at first, since it seems such a simple and intuitive solution, but we have yet to see anything else that performs the same function.

ClipClap advertises its adapters for everything from long-distance touring to technical mountain biking, but, to us, the value proposition really comes to life in relation to urban commuting. Instead of having to carry an extra pair of shoes, or work and run errands in stiff, cleated bicycle shoes, the ClipClap adapters let you ride in your regular sneakers or dress shoes. Simply strap them snugly around the outside of the shoe, secure the Velcro closure, and clip into the pedal using the cleat on the underside of the base plate.

The ClipClap adapter allows you to install cleats just as you would with a clipless shoe. ClipClap offers two versions, a two-hole Explore model for mountain and gravel bike pedals, and a three-hole variant for road bikes. Each one is designed to work with a variety of genre-specific clipless systems from name brands that include Shimano, Look, Xpedo, Magped and more. Simply install the appropriate cleat for your pedal type using the included screws.

The ClipClap adapters aren't necessarily ultralight at 11.3 oz (320 g), but they're certainly lighter and more compact than a separate pair of shoes, storing easily in a backpack or pocket. We do wonder how the adapters compare to the locked-in feel of a shoe that envelops the entire foot, but they certainly appear to be capable for at least leisurely cycling, if not all-out world championship racing.

The ClipClap adapters also seem like they'd be quite useful for bikepacking and adventure rides on which the rider is looking to cut out the unnecessary weight and bulk of extra shoes but also intends to spend time hiking – whether for leisure or out of necessity – on steep, rugged or overgrown hike-a-bike segments of trail (or non-trail).

Beyond merely offering a more convenient way of pedaling, the ClipClap company also believes its adapters promote a more sustainable lifestyle, encouraging people to ride a bicycle when they might otherwise take a car. To further its green objectives, it uses recycled inner tubes for high-grip areas of its straps and recycled plastic components elsewhere in the build.

ClipClap launched its adapters last year and took home a 2023 German Design Award around the time it began production. We spotted the handy gadgets at the 2023 Spezialradmesse (Specialty Bike Show) this past weekend. A pair of either Explore or Road adapters retails for €79 (about US$84), and ClipClap offers shipping around the European Union. The company also sells select pedals and cleats, as well as bundles that include the adapters, pedals and cleats.

Source: ClipClap

Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

