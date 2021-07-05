CrownCruiser goes all in on carbon fiber for striking smart ebike

Many ebike makers have spent significant R&D time and money making their rides look like regular unpowered bicycles. The UK's CrownCruiser has chosen a different path, launching a retro-futuristic smart ebike that rocks a head-turning carbon-fiber monocoque frame.

"Here at CrownCruiser Motors, we've blended distinct styling and the latest technology to create the ultimate expression of the cruiser bike," said company founder, Adebola Adeleye. "We've worked hard to create a bike that our design-conscious community can ride where they want, safely and in style – with minimum impact on the planet’s resources and their wallet."

A number of colors and designs are available, including this moto-inspired custom skin CrownCruiser Motors

CrownCruiser's ebike is reported to have been developed with input from experts in the aerospace, sustainable energy and motorsports industries. This is reflected in the aero lines of the eye-catching monocoque carbon-fiber frame, which will be available in a bunch of color options, as well as three bespoke skin designs.

Models with come with either a 250-W brushless DC motor in the UK/EU for pedal assist up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h) or 750-W in the US for pedal assist as well as a throttle (the latter offering up to 31 mph/50 km/h), with a low-maintenance Gates Carbon belt setup connecting the drive system dots. Popping the top gives access to a wireless charging bay for a smartphone, and swappable 36-V/11.6-Ah or 48-V/14.5-Ah battery options – with a maximum per-charge pedal-assist range of 100 miles (160 km) on offer.

Configurations are available with a 750-W motor and throttle for adventuring off the beaten track CrownCruiser Motors

As far as smarts go, the ebike is reported to come with rider recognition anti-theft defenses, GSM location tracking, and built-in Bluetooth. There's an iOS/Android mobile app for the smartphone mounted to the adjustable ergonomic carbon-fiber handlebar, allowing for diving into ride stats and ebike status info, and a gyro has been cooked in too, which can detect a fall or impact and send a pin-drop alert to a preset emergency contact.

It rolls on 26x3-inch tires, and funky carbon-fiber rim covers are available for those who want them. Carbon fiber is also the material of choice for the striking front girder fork, with RockShox suspension helping to smooth out the bumps when you head off the beaten track. Stopping power comes from disc brakes with 180-mm rotors, or the front can be optioned up to Magura MT4 Estop with a 203-mm rotor.

The CrownCruiser ebike rides on chunky 26-inch tires CrownCruiser Motors

Despite its moped/moto aesthetic, all of that carbon fiber keeps things relatively light at 55 lb (25 kg), including the batteries. It has a carrying capacity of 330 lb (150 kg), and accommodates rider heights between 5.3 and 6.3 ft (1.6 to 1.9 m). The company's own 2,000-lumen LED headlight and a tail-light integrated into the seat clamp complete the given specs.

The startup was founded in the UK is 2018, and its ebike is being readied for production after successfully securing backing from the UK government's innovation agency. The CrownCruiser ebike is due to launch on Indiegogo on July 12, where pledges will start at US$3,150.

Future plans include installing battery swap stations in cities, and the design team is already looking toward developing an electric city car.

The video below has more.

CrownCruiser - Your Ride. Your Style

Source: CrownCruiser