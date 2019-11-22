Quirky front-drive recumbent bike goes electric

It was back in 2009 that we first heard about the Cruzbike Silvio, a recumbent bicycle with a unique front-wheel drivetrain. Well, Cruzbike is apparently keeping up with the times, as the company has now announced the electric T50e.

So first of all, what's the deal with the front-wheel drive?

Well, traditional recumbents have quite a long chain, that runs all the way from the front end of the bike to the back. Besides being a hassle to lubricate, that chain flexes a lot, decreasing the amount of pedalling power that gets transferred to the rear wheel.

By contrast, the Cruzbike chain only has to reach from the raised crankset to the front wheel. This means it's similar in length to that of an upright bike, reportedly keeping things tighter and more efficient.

A closer look at the Cruzbike T50e's telescoping front boom Cruzbike

The T50e adds a 300-watt rear hub motor to the mix, essentially making the bike all-wheel drive when the rider is pedalling. That motor can be used to augment their pedalling power, or it can be used on its own via a handlebar-mounted throttle switch.

In motor-only mode, the bike has a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), with one charge of its removable LG Chem 36V/6.4-Ah/235-Wh lithium-ion battery being good for a claimed range of 20 miles. Needless to say, riders can go farther if they're willing to do some pedalling.

Other features include a 7005 T6 aluminum alloy frame, an adjustable-angle padded seat, mechanical disc brakes, and a SRAM X7 Twist grip shifter paired with a SRAM PowerGlide 9-speed cassette. The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 39 lb (18 kg).

The Cruzbike T50e's 300-watt rear hub motor Cruzbike

If you'd like to get a Cruzbike T50e of your own, you can place an order starting Dec. 10th via the Source link below. The bike is priced at US$2,600, and will initially only be available to US customers.

