CSC Motorcycles breaks into e-bike scene with fat-tired FT750

California's CSC Motorcycles – the firm behind the short range but inexpensive City Slicker electric motorcycle – has now entered the e-bike market with the FT750. The fat-tired pedal-electric comes in two wheel sizes, and will ship mid-February.

"I became frustrated when I was shopping for an electric-assist bicycle, trying to sort through the cheap junk and the expensive stuff that costs more than our motorcycles," said CSC's Steve Seidner. "After doing extensive research, I was able to source the exact componentry to build an e-bike that is the perfect balance of quality and value."

The FT750 rides on Kenda Juggernaut fat tires CSC Motorcycles

Both FT750 e-bikes are priced the same, at US$1,688, but one rides on 26-inch wheels, while the other features 20-inch wheels. The lockable 48-V/13.6-Ah battery pack is integrated into the downtube of the aluminum frame, though it is visible on the FT750-20 model. Either way, the rider can look forward to between 25 to 40 miles of range, depending on how much pedal assist the bike has to provide.

Activating the thumb throttle will have the rear-wheel Bafang hub motor zip the two-wheeler up to 20 mph, but riders can choose to pump the pedals instead, with five levels of assist available.

Elsewhere, the FT750 rocks Shimano hydraulic brakes front and rear, a Shimano 7-speed Freewheel gear set and a Tourney derailleur. Front suspension has 3.94 inches (100 mm) of travel, which can be adjusted through eight damping levels. Kenda Juggernaut tires also help to smooth out a bumpy ride.

A display on the handlebars offers trip info, speed, battery status and pedal-assist level. The LED headlight has a USB port so you can keep your smartphone juiced up, and there's an LED taillight too.

The FT750-20 has a step-over height of 24.4 inches CSC Motorcycles

The FT750-26 offers a stand-over height of 29.5 inches (75 cm), a seat height that can be adjusted from 35 to 45.7 in (89-116 cm) and has a curb weight of 61.6 lb (28 kg). While the FT750-20 has a stand-over height of 24.4 in (62 cm), a seat height of 33.9 to 39.4 in (86-100 cm) and the e-bike has a curb weight of 55.1 lb (25 kg).

Both FT750 models are available for pre-order now, ahead of mid-February availability.

Source: CSC Motorcycles via Electrek