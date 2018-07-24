It's something like a battery-powered Grom, with a top speed of 46.6 mph (75 km/h) and a 2.16-kWh battery that'll take you 62 mi (100 km) at 20 mph (32 km/h) and more like 40 mi (64 km) if you ride it normally around the back streets. That's more than enough to handle commuting duties for a vast number of riders – more if you can plug in and charge the thing while you're at work (it's 6-8 hours for a full charge, which clearly won't work the battery too hard, suggesting it should last, too). And as with all electrics, fuel and maintenance costs are almost negligible.