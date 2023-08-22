Dahon previews 2024 Unio E20 torque-sensing mid-drive folding ebike

California-based veteran folding bike maker Dahon has revealed the 2024 version of its Unio E20 commuter ebike, which collapses down for easy between-ride carry, rocks a 20-mph mid-drive motor, and the rider sits on a 100-km battery.

Dahon is named after its physicist founder, Dr. David Hon, and was set up in California way back in 1982, riding into the Guinness World Record books 17 years later as the world's largest producer of folding bicycles.

The Unio E20 city ebike joined the company's roster last year, and has now been updated for 2024. The upcoming model is built around an aluminum alloy frame with a ViseGrip hinge that allows it to fold down to 81 x 42 x 71 cm (32 x 16.5 x 28 in) for storage, lifted up into the train carriage – it weighs in at 18.7 kg (41 lb) – or popped in the trunk of a car between pedal-powered journeys.

The 2024 Unio E20 benefits from a torque sensor for a more responsive ride, and sports nine mechanical gears for flexibility Dahon

A proprietary 200-W mid-drive motor offers five pedal-assist levels up to 32 km/h (20 mph) via a central-axis torque sensor, which should make for a more responsive commute than the more common cadence sensor, while a 9-speed gearset offers more flexible ride options. The 36-V/9.5-Ah (342-Wh) seat-tube battery is made up of Samsung Li-ion cells, and is reckoned good for up to 100 km (62 miles) of per-charge riding at the lowest assist level.

Elsewhere, the folding ebike rolls on 20-inch aluminum wheels wearing custom 2-inch tires, features Dahon disc brakes, there's a LED headlight and tail-light that automatically switch on as daylight begins to fade, and a LCD display shows key ebike metrics. Completing the key specs are folding pedals, a rear cargo rack, full fenders, and a side kickstand.

The 2024 Unio E20 will be available in black or red. Pricing hasn't been revealed at this time, though the current model costs US$2,699.

Product page: Dahon Unio E20 (KEA093CM)