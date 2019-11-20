© 2019 New Atlas
Delfast heads Offroad with electric fatbike

By Paul Ridden
November 20, 2019
The Offroad model has a familiar Delfast look, but sports fat, low-pressure tires for off-road adventures
The handlebars are home to a trip computer and smartphone mount
The mirrors sport built-in repeat flashers
The Offroad e-fatbike features a hydraulic seat
Stopping power comes courtesy of hydraulic brakes front and back
The Offroad offers a maximum throttle speed of 50 mph or three levels of pedal assist
Per charge range is reported to be 110 miles
The Offroad features the same 5,000-watt rear hub motor as the company's Top 2.0 e-bike
The Offroad is IPX5 weather protected, Tektro E725 hydraulic brakes provide stopping power, and there's front and rear lighting
After carving up city streets and urban environs with its powerful, long-range electric bikes, Delfast is now heading into the wilds with its Offroad e-fatbike.

The newest member of the Delfast e-bike family rocks the now familiar Enduro frame, and features the same 5,000-watt rear hub motor found in the Top 2.0 announced back in June. That means a maximum throttle speed of 50 mph (80 km/h) or three levels of pedal assist. Per charge range is reported to be 110 mi (180 km), though regen braking could eke out a little more.

Many mountain bikes include a dropper seatpost that allows the seat to be moved out of the way while riders tackle hills, and the Offroad model here seems to offer similar functionality with its hydraulic seat. Smoothing out the rough terrain is helped along by fat, low-pressure Kenda JUGGERNAUT 26x4.5 tires, front fork suspension with 150 mm (5.9 in) of travel and DNM RCP-2S rear suspension.

The ride is IPX5 weather protected, Tektro E725 hydraulic brakes provide stopping power, there's front and rear lighting, and security shapes up as motor blocking, a built-in alarm and an onboard GPS tracker, though you'll need to install a SIM card.

Elsewhere, the adventure-ready e-fatbike has side repeat flashers on the mirrors, cooked-in Bluetooth, and a ready-to-ride weight of 143 lb (65 kg).

The Delfast Offroad e-bike has a starting price of €6,999 (about US$7,740) in black or white, with a red edition adding an extra €199 to the price tag.

Product page: Offroad

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
