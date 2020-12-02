Dual-motor, dual-battery Grizzly offers a lot of ebike for the money

Ariel Rider has released a beefy, moped-styled full-suspension ebike with dual batteries for monster range, and hub motors in the front and rear wheels for exceptional off-road capability. The Grizzly's cheaper than we'd expect, too, given its specs.

Each motor is rated for 750 W and 80 Nm (59 lb-ft), and you can choose whether to power the front wheel, the rear wheel or both depending on whether you're shooting for efficiency, uncanny hill climbing abilities or fully sick burnouts. Together, they enable top speeds over 30 mph (48 km/h) whether you run the bike off its half-twist motorcycle-style throttle or in cadence-sensing pedal-assist mode.

The Grizzly carries a pair of Samsung-celled 52-V battery packs – one slung on the downtube, the other sandwiched into the parcel rack – for an impressive total capacity of 32 Ah, or 1,664 Wh. Ariel Rider says that's good for more than 75 miles (121 km), and if you keep it in pedal-assist mode we'd guess that figure should get a lot higher.

A range over 75 miles will ensure not many people get stuck on a bridge like this guy Arielrider

There's hydraulic Tektro disc brakes with motor cutoff switches, and front and rear suspension, too. Ariel Rider calls it "motocross level," but that's a fair stretch for such short-travel gear with a dual-shock setup at the back. Still, there's rebound damping adjustment on the shocks, which is pretty neat for an ebike, and the fat 20x4-inch puncture-resistant tires will help smooth out the ride as well.

It's set up for practicality, with standard front and rear fenders, motorcycle-style headlight and brake lights, a kickstand, a USB charging port and a color LED screen. Behind the seat is a simple flat platform you can strap things to; if you want to upgrade it to an aluminum rack, you can drop an extra US$69 to do so. Otherwise, for $89, you can get a long double banana saddle for two-up riding. Either way, fold-out passenger footpegs come standard.

Is it street-legal? In many places, no. But that doesn't stop it looking like an excellent way to get around, and from delivery riders to what we see on the bike paths, there seem to be plenty of folk willing to skirt what many consider to be overly restrictive ebike laws. Still, ride at your own risk.

The Grizzly is currently on pre-order at $2,799, which strikes us as a pretty impressive price. You can certainly get a lot less than this for that kind of money; the battery alone offers a pretty outrageous capacity we'd struggle to find on anything at this price point. Deliveries are slated to begin in February. Check out a video below.

Ariel Rider Ebikes - Grizzly 52V dual motor, dual battery, dual suspension

Source: Ariel Rider