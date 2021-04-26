Thor ebike thunders along urban roads or into the wilderness

Brit ebike maker E Movement has pedaled out on its latest model, a UK road warrior named Thor that's pitched as an all-weather and multi-terrain ride combining a Bafang drive system with a Samsung battery for up to 80 miles of assisted range per charge.

The Thor ebike, which is currently raising funds on Indiegogo, is reported to be equally suited to life on or off the road. Its standard configuration keeps EU-friendly with a 250-W Bafang geared rear-hub motor for an electronically limited top speed of 15.5 mph (25 km/h). But international buyers or dedicated off-roaders can opt for a 350-W motor that makes up to 26 mph (42 km/h) available. Either way, the rider is offered five levels of motor assist.

The motor gets its power from a 10.4-Ah Samsung battery integrated into the angular downtube, for up to 50 miles (80 km) of motor-only range per charge with the thumb throttle (which is optional for the 250-W ebike and standard for the 350-W Ultra variant), or 80 miles (128 km) with pedal-assist. There's an eight-speed SRAM shifter on the handlebar and SRAM X4 derailleur to the rear.

Also on the handlebar is a Bafang smart display, which can be password protected and rocks a USB port for topping up a smartphone while on the move.

Thor comes with fenders front and back, LED head- and tail-lighting, a bottle cage and a kickstand E Movement

Elsewhere you'll find RST lockable front suspension with 100 mm of travel, a shock-absorbing saddle, Logan hydraulic brakes with 160-mm rotors, 27.5-inch wheels wrapped in Maxxis Forekaster puncture-resistant tires, a built-in LED headlight and removable tail light, and the ebike comes supplied with fenders to keep some of the mud off your back. A 6061 aluminum alloy frame helps things stay fairly light, with Thor tipping the scales at 48 lb (22 kg), including the battery.

E Movement has launched on Indiegogo, and says it has 250 models ready to ship next month, though the usual crowdfunding caveats apply. Pledges start at £1,100 (about US$1,530), which shaves 54 percent off the recommended retail price. A bike toolkit, bottle cage, combination chain lock and kickstand are all included in the package. Optional add-ons include a rear rack, helmet with integrated lighting, and a replacement Samsung battery.

Source: E Movement