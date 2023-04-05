Envo gets back to bicycles, with the Stax ebike

When we last heard from Envo, the Canadian company was making pedal-electric vehicles for use on the snow and water. Now, however, the manufacturer has announced something much less out-there – a sleek commuter ebike called the Stax.

Definitely intended to fall into the ebikes-that-look-like-normal-bikes category, the Stax features a hydroformed 6061 aluminum TIG-welded frame, a 500-watt rear hub motor that puts out 60 Nm (44 lb ft) of torque, and a removable seatpost-integrated 36V/12.8-Ah lithium-ion battery.

On pedal assist level #1 (out of five), one charge of that battery is claimed to be good for a range of up to 100 km (62 miles). For the North American market, the maximum assisted speed is 32 km/h (26 mph).

Some of the Stax's other features include a Shimano Altus 1 x 8 drivetrain, an integrated 40-LUX headlight (plus a tail light), Shimano BR-MT200 hydraulic disc brakes, a smartphone-connectable bar-mounted display, and Kenda 700 x 40c tires. The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at a pretty decent 19 kg (42 lb).

The Stax is claimed to weigh in at 19 kg (42 lb) Envo

It's available now for US$2,479, via the Envo website.

Source: Envo

