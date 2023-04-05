© 2023 New Atlas
Envo gets back to bicycles, with the Stax ebike

By Ben Coxworth
April 05, 2023
The Envo Stax ebike is priced at US$2,479
The Stax is claimed to weigh in at 19 kg (42 lb)
The Stax is claimed to weigh in at 19 kg (42 lb)

When we last heard from Envo, the Canadian company was making pedal-electric vehicles for use on the snow and water. Now, however, the manufacturer has announced something much less out-there – a sleek commuter ebike called the Stax.

Definitely intended to fall into the ebikes-that-look-like-normal-bikes category, the Stax features a hydroformed 6061 aluminum TIG-welded frame, a 500-watt rear hub motor that puts out 60 Nm (44 lb ft) of torque, and a removable seatpost-integrated 36V/12.8-Ah lithium-ion battery.

On pedal assist level #1 (out of five), one charge of that battery is claimed to be good for a range of up to 100 km (62 miles). For the North American market, the maximum assisted speed is 32 km/h (26 mph).

Some of the Stax's other features include a Shimano Altus 1 x 8 drivetrain, an integrated 40-LUX headlight (plus a tail light), Shimano BR-MT200 hydraulic disc brakes, a smartphone-connectable bar-mounted display, and Kenda 700 x 40c tires. The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at a pretty decent 19 kg (42 lb).

It's available now for US$2,479, via the Envo website.

Source: Envo

