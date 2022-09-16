Envo's Hydra Water Bike will be an ebike for the water

It was just last month that we heard about Envo's Flex Snowbike, which lets users pedal across the powder. Well, the Canadian company hasn't forgotten about summer sports, as it's also working on an electric-assist catamaran.

Known as the Hydra Water Bike, the vehicle is claimed to have successfully completed on-the-water proof-of-concept testing, and is moving on to the next phase of development.

Plans call for the finished product to include "as many parts from electric bicycles as possible," such as its mid-drive motor, drivetrain, handlebars and pedal-assist sensors. It will also incorporate a lightweight tubular aluminum frame and dual inflatable pontoons, keeping the total weight below 50 kg (110 lb) and allowing it to be transported in an SUV or minivan.

A 1,500-watt motor will boost the rider's pedaling power, spinning up the propeller to take the Hydra to a top assisted speed of 20 km/h (12 mph). It should be able to manage a maximum user/cargo load of 120 kg (265 lb), and a range of approximately one hour per charge of its battery pack. Importantly, if that charge runs out before the rider gets back to land, they will still be able to move the bike along using pedal power alone.

It should be noted that plans initially called for the Hydra to also incorporate a carbon fiber hydrofoil, which would lift it partially out of the water as it gained speed. While a 2021 prototype is claimed to have successfully utilized that feature, it's unclear if the foil will make its way into the production model.

There's currently also no word on pricing or availability. So for now, you can watch one of the prototypes in action, in the video below.

And if you just can't wait to get your hands on an electric-assist hydrofoil, you might want to check out the existing Manta5. Should a purely pedal-powered trimaran be more to your liking ... well, that would be the RedShark.

ENVO Hydra Waterbike

Source: Envo

