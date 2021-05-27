© 2021 New Atlas
Manta5 Hydrofoil ebike begins production, with more models planned

By Mike Hanlon
May 26, 2021
The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1's top speed is 12 mph
The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1's top speed is 12 mph
The 2021 Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler has commenced volume production
The 2021 Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler
The 2021 Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler
The 2021 Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler
The XE-1 Hydrofoiler at CES 2020
The bikes are made from carbon fiber and aircraft-grade aluminum, making them buoyant and light enough to carry
The bikes are made from carbon fiber and aircraft-grade aluminum, making them buoyant and light enough to carry
The XE-1 retails for US$9,000
Manta5 Hydrofoil Bikes are half-bike, half-plane and replicate the cycling experiences on water using carbon fiber foils with electric assist modes similar to a regular pedal-assist e-bike
Manta5’s prototype garnered 350+ million views on social media and the pre-production run was snapped up instantly
Manta5 Hydrofoil Bikes are half-bike, half-plane and replicate the cycling experiences on water using carbon fibre foils with electric assist modes similar to a regular pedal-assist e-bike. Manta5’s prototype garnered 350+ million views on social media and the pre-production run was snapped up instantly. Now that volume production has commenced, the Manta5 XE-1’s first public outing was the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from May 20-23 (pictured). Manta5 plans several new model releases by 2023 including racing versions of the existing model, electric-only "motorcycles for the water", and a surfing model designed specifically for catching waves
Now that volume production has commenced, the Manta5 XE-1’s first public outing was the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from May 20-23 (pictured)
The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 weighs 31 kg (63 lb) fully assembled including foils and battery
The battery offers around 1.5 hours of ballistic high-speed, low-effort fun, or 4.5 hours of heavy workout fun
The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1's top speed is 12 mph
The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 was demonstrated during the America's Cup finale on Auckland Harbour
The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 was demonstrated during the America's Cup finale on Auckland Harbour
The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 being demonstrated during the America's Cup finale on Auckland Harbour
Though the Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 might look ungainly, it is built in modular fashion and can be easily dissembled so that it can be transported in the back of an SUV, van or Station Wagon.
The feeling of riding the Hydrofoiler XE-1 is like nothing else. No roads, no traffic, an open space riding experience. There is no hull so you can see into the water below you as you ride. The electric motor is quiet, not disturbing the natural tranquility of the ocean, but still offering a level of assistance for up to 60 minutes on a single charge in a cruise mode, where the rider is simply rolling the legs over without particular exertion.
This chart displays the options available to the rider on the XE-1, with the first few modes offering a very light workout that is far less stressful than riding a bicycle. The last two modes offer an extreme workout but significantly greater battery life.
This chart shows the options available to the XE-1 rider regarding power-assist. The Hydrofoiler requires to be ridden at greater than 5 knots for the hydrofoils to work properly, which is a speed that can be achieved and maintained by a fit rider without any electric assistance.
The Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler first appeared on our radar in late 2017, with pre-sale registration reported in July 2018 and a small-scale pilot-production run delivered to customers in December 2019. An appearance at CES 2020 drew massive interest, with the Hydrofoiler trending no.1 on Google #CES2020 amidst 4,500 global high technology exhibitors and launches.

Then came COVID-19, and though Manta5’s home country of New Zealand was COVID-free, the Northern Hemisphere 2020 summer saw massive lockdowns across the distribution target countries and full-scale production was delayed until recently. With scale production now underway in China, the Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler production model made its first appearance at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show last weekend.

Rider’s looking to put in maximum physical effort can reach speeds of 12 mph (22 km/h) and get up to 4.5 hours ride time on the pedal-assist XE-1. Production units are currently becoming available in the United States ($9,000), United Kingdom (£6,700), Europe (€7,990) and New Zealand (NZ$13,000) with Manta5 seeking distributors in Southern Hemisphere countries. Distributorship is still available in some Australian states, South Africa and most South American countries.

The Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler was demonstrated at the America’s Cup races in Auckland Harbour in March 2021, where it again created a publicity stir as it uses the same hydrofoil technology on display by the Cup’s protagonists, Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Shortly after the America’s Cup, Manta5 Product Manager Hayden Reeves demonstrated the capabilities of the XE-1 Hydrofoiler with a successful crossing of the Cook Strait between the North and South Island of New Zealand. The treacherous 26-km (16 mile) strait crossing was achieved with one fully charged battery on the first attempt, and the above video documents the adventure and the XE-1’s open ocean cred. One of Manta5’s European distributors is currently planning an English Channel crossing with the XE-1.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect to Manta5's immediate success is not its first model, but what we can expect a year or two down the track. The company plans to hit $300 million revenue in 2023 by releasing a range of water hydrofoil bikes, including racing versions of the existing model, electric-only motorcycles for the water, and a model designed specifically for catching waves – the surfing model.

As a photojournalist, Mike’s work was published in a dozen languages across 20+ countries. He went on to edit or manage over 50 different print publications, each with a different target audience: sports, automotive, advertising, marketing, design, ad infinitum. Mike has been working in the internet for more than 20 years and was the veteran of five internet start-ups before founding New Atlas in 2002.
