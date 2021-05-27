Manta5 Hydrofoil ebike begins production, with more models planned
The Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler first appeared on our radar in late 2017, with pre-sale registration reported in July 2018 and a small-scale pilot-production run delivered to customers in December 2019. An appearance at CES 2020 drew massive interest, with the Hydrofoiler trending no.1 on Google #CES2020 amidst 4,500 global high technology exhibitors and launches.
Then came COVID-19, and though Manta5’s home country of New Zealand was COVID-free, the Northern Hemisphere 2020 summer saw massive lockdowns across the distribution target countries and full-scale production was delayed until recently. With scale production now underway in China, the Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler production model made its first appearance at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show last weekend.
Rider’s looking to put in maximum physical effort can reach speeds of 12 mph (22 km/h) and get up to 4.5 hours ride time on the pedal-assist XE-1. Production units are currently becoming available in the United States ($9,000), United Kingdom (£6,700), Europe (€7,990) and New Zealand (NZ$13,000) with Manta5 seeking distributors in Southern Hemisphere countries. Distributorship is still available in some Australian states, South Africa and most South American countries.
The Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler was demonstrated at the America’s Cup races in Auckland Harbour in March 2021, where it again created a publicity stir as it uses the same hydrofoil technology on display by the Cup’s protagonists, Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.
Shortly after the America’s Cup, Manta5 Product Manager Hayden Reeves demonstrated the capabilities of the XE-1 Hydrofoiler with a successful crossing of the Cook Strait between the North and South Island of New Zealand. The treacherous 26-km (16 mile) strait crossing was achieved with one fully charged battery on the first attempt, and the above video documents the adventure and the XE-1’s open ocean cred. One of Manta5’s European distributors is currently planning an English Channel crossing with the XE-1.
Perhaps the most exciting aspect to Manta5's immediate success is not its first model, but what we can expect a year or two down the track. The company plans to hit $300 million revenue in 2023 by releasing a range of water hydrofoil bikes, including racing versions of the existing model, electric-only motorcycles for the water, and a model designed specifically for catching waves – the surfing model.
Source: Manta5
