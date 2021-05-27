Manta5 Hydrofoil ebike begins production, with more models planned

The Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler first appeared on our radar in late 2017, with pre-sale registration reported in July 2018 and a small-scale pilot-production run delivered to customers in December 2019. An appearance at CES 2020 drew massive interest, with the Hydrofoiler trending no.1 on Google #CES2020 amidst 4,500 global high technology exhibitors and launches.

Then came COVID-19, and though Manta5’s home country of New Zealand was COVID-free, the Northern Hemisphere 2020 summer saw massive lockdowns across the distribution target countries and full-scale production was delayed until recently. With scale production now underway in China, the Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler production model made its first appearance at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show last weekend.

The bikes are made from carbon fiber and aircraft-grade aluminum, making them buoyant and light enough to carry

Rider’s looking to put in maximum physical effort can reach speeds of 12 mph (22 km/h) and get up to 4.5 hours ride time on the pedal-assist XE-1. Production units are currently becoming available in the United States ($9,000), United Kingdom (£6,700), Europe (€7,990) and New Zealand (NZ$13,000) with Manta5 seeking distributors in Southern Hemisphere countries. Distributorship is still available in some Australian states, South Africa and most South American countries.

Manta5 Hydrofoil Bikes are half-bike, half-plane and replicate the cycling experiences on water using carbon fiber foils with electric assist modes similar to a regular pedal-assist e-bike Copyright Mike Hanlon / NewAtlas.com

The Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler was demonstrated at the America’s Cup races in Auckland Harbour in March 2021, where it again created a publicity stir as it uses the same hydrofoil technology on display by the Cup’s protagonists, Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Cook Strait Crossing | Manta5 Hydrofoil Bikes

Shortly after the America’s Cup, Manta5 Product Manager Hayden Reeves demonstrated the capabilities of the XE-1 Hydrofoiler with a successful crossing of the Cook Strait between the North and South Island of New Zealand. The treacherous 26-km (16 mile) strait crossing was achieved with one fully charged battery on the first attempt, and the above video documents the adventure and the XE-1’s open ocean cred. One of Manta5’s European distributors is currently planning an English Channel crossing with the XE-1.

The XE-1 retails for US$9,000

Perhaps the most exciting aspect to Manta5's immediate success is not its first model, but what we can expect a year or two down the track. The company plans to hit $300 million revenue in 2023 by releasing a range of water hydrofoil bikes, including racing versions of the existing model, electric-only motorcycles for the water, and a model designed specifically for catching waves – the surfing model.

Source: Manta5