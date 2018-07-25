Once bolted together, it floats in the water, and you're ready to get on and start pedaling. The first bit's the hardest, as you have to raise yourself out of the water onto the hydrofoil before things become super easy. It's possible without electric assistance, but you'll likely find it as physically taxing as upturning the tables of money lenders. Far better to rely on its 400 watts of pedal assistance to get the job done, and then cruise along while you're up there at a speed between 11-14 km/h (6.8-8.7 mph), enjoying the splendid scenery your dad's put together.