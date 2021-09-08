EVOC cycling backpack features an auto-deploying airbag

While most bicycle commuting backpacks simply allow cyclists to carry their stuff, EVOC Sports' newest model offers a little something extra. In the event of an accident, an airbag pops out of it to protect the rider's upper body.

Known as the Commute Air Pro 18, the recycled-polyester pack looks pretty normal in its "non-deployed" state. Along with a main cargo compartment, it also features a side-accessible laptop compartment, an elastic side pocket, and compartments for odds and ends like smartphones and glasses.

Its chest strap additionally incorporates an electrified magnetic buckle, which activates onboard motion sensors when it gets snapped shut. Those sensors proceed to measure the position and orientation of the backpack 1,000 times per second.

If a distinctive sudden change in those parameters indicates that a fall is taking place, the pack's top-located airbag gets fully inflated and deployed within 200 milliseconds. While it reportedly cushions the cyclist's neck, shoulders, collarbone and chest, their spine is additionally shielded by one of EVOC's replaceable Liteshield-Plus back protector plates, which is also built into the pack.

The backpack's airbag, fully inflated and in place EVOC Sports

The airbag has a volume of 18 liters and an air pressure of 6 psi (0.4 bar) when inflated, and it begins to deflate within five seconds of deployment. It can then be repacked for future use (as long as it isn't damaged), although the CO2 canister which was used to inflate it will have to be replaced. The battery that powers the motion sensors should reportedly be good for 32 hours of use per charge.

The EVOC Commute Air Pro 18 was unveiled this week at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, and should be available as of next Spring (Northern Hemisphere) priced at €900 (about US$1,064).

Potential buyers might also want to check out the Cirrus airbag cycling jacket, the B'Safe airbag cycling vest, or even the Hövding airbag bicycle helmet.

Source: EVOC Sports

