© 2024 New Atlas
Bicycles

fizik pursues ultimate butt comfort with custom 3D-printed saddles

By Ben Coxworth
June 21, 2024
fizik pursues ultimate butt comfort with custom 3D-printed saddles
fizik's One-to-One service uses pressure-mapping technology to deliver custom-fit 3D-printed saddles
fizik's One-to-One service uses pressure-mapping technology to deliver custom-fit 3D-printed saddles
View 5 Images
fizik's One-to-One service uses pressure-mapping technology to deliver custom-fit 3D-printed saddles
1/5
fizik's One-to-One service uses pressure-mapping technology to deliver custom-fit 3D-printed saddles
Clients can choose between carbon fiber and Kium (a proprietary titanium alloy blend) saddle rails
2/5
Clients can choose between carbon fiber and Kium (a proprietary titanium alloy blend) saddle rails
Hot outta the 3D printer
3/5
Hot outta the 3D printer
The One-to-One pressure-mapping setup
4/5
The One-to-One pressure-mapping setup
The One-to-One pressure-sensing saddle cover
5/5
The One-to-One pressure-sensing saddle cover
View gallery - 5 images

Over the past few years, we've heard how both custom-fit and 3D-printed bicycle saddles are much comfier than their conventional counterparts. Well, Italian bike-seat-maker fizik has now combined the two, with its One-to-One bespoke 3D-printed saddle service.

Clients begin by heading to a local fizik-affiliated store and undergoing a personalized measurement session with a staff member. Based on those measurements, the best-fitting model from the company's Adaptive range of 3D-printed saddles is chosen for the client. Off-the-rack versions of these saddles are already available.

Next, a pressure-mapping session is conducted. This involves having the client ride their bike on a Wahoo Kickr Rollr stationary trainer, seated on their assigned Adaptive model which is sheathed in a Bluetooth-connected pressure-sensitive cover.

The One-to-One pressure-sensing saddle cover
The One-to-One pressure-sensing saddle cover

As they go through a number of riding positions and motions, the pressure that they exert on the saddle is measured at 64 different points. Readings are transmitted to an app on the staff member's smartphone or tablet.

Based on this data, the elastomeric lattice honeycomb padding structure for the client's saddle is 3D-printed at fizik's facilities in Italy. That custom structure is then integrated into a complete saddle, which is shipped to the client's home address – they should receive the saddle within about four weeks of their data being submitted.

Hot outta the 3D printer
Hot outta the 3D printer

In an optional final pressure-mapping session at the store, the client can confirm that their new saddle really does reduce the previously detected pressure points.

Of course, all this cushiness doesn't come cheap. Pricing for completed saddles starts at US$499, depending on the Adaptive model selected.

Source: fizik

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Bicycles3D PrintingSeatComfortCustomCycling
1 comment
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
1 comment
itsKeef
would be nice to have saddle nose that adjust automatically when 'on the rivet'. Adjust the nose down in sync with the accent gradient? there has to be a formula for that. What would be the ratio for the saddle nose down for every percentage up? We have 'broleur' test near here with three sections at 20% finishing off at a 30%.