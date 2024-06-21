fizik pursues ultimate butt comfort with custom 3D-printed saddles

Over the past few years, we've heard how both custom-fit and 3D-printed bicycle saddles are much comfier than their conventional counterparts. Well, Italian bike-seat-maker fizik has now combined the two, with its One-to-One bespoke 3D-printed saddle service.

Clients begin by heading to a local fizik-affiliated store and undergoing a personalized measurement session with a staff member. Based on those measurements, the best-fitting model from the company's Adaptive range of 3D-printed saddles is chosen for the client. Off-the-rack versions of these saddles are already available.

Next, a pressure-mapping session is conducted. This involves having the client ride their bike on a Wahoo Kickr Rollr stationary trainer, seated on their assigned Adaptive model which is sheathed in a Bluetooth-connected pressure-sensitive cover.

The One-to-One pressure-sensing saddle cover fizik

As they go through a number of riding positions and motions, the pressure that they exert on the saddle is measured at 64 different points. Readings are transmitted to an app on the staff member's smartphone or tablet.

Based on this data, the elastomeric lattice honeycomb padding structure for the client's saddle is 3D-printed at fizik's facilities in Italy. That custom structure is then integrated into a complete saddle, which is shipped to the client's home address – they should receive the saddle within about four weeks of their data being submitted.

Hot outta the 3D printer fizik

In an optional final pressure-mapping session at the store, the client can confirm that their new saddle really does reduce the previously detected pressure points.

Of course, all this cushiness doesn't come cheap. Pricing for completed saddles starts at US$499, depending on the Adaptive model selected.

Source: fizik

