© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Shock-absorbing Flexx handlebar features pivoting sides

By Ben Coxworth
February 12, 2021
Shock-absorbing Flexx handleba...
The side tubes of the Flexx handlebar move vertically, relative to the center
The side tubes of the Flexx handlebar move vertically, relative to the center
View 3 Images
The Flexx handlebar comes with four sets of elastomer damping inserts (soft, medium, hard and extra-hard) that the user places within the joints to dictate the firmness of the suspension
1/3
The Flexx handlebar comes with four sets of elastomer damping inserts (soft, medium, hard and extra-hard) that the user places within the joints to dictate the firmness of the suspension
The side tubes of the Flexx handlebar move vertically, relative to the center
2/3
The side tubes of the Flexx handlebar move vertically, relative to the center
A closer view of one of the joints
3/3
A closer view of one of the joints
View gallery - 3 images

We've already seen a number of suspension handlebar stems that help absorb shocks by moving up and down. The Flexx handlebar is different, though, in that the two sides of the bar itself are what do the moving.

Designed specifically for mountain bikes, the Flexx is manufactured by Utah-based company Fasst Company MTB. And while the bar has been available in carbon fiber since 2018, it's now also being offered in less expensive 7075 aluminum alloy (with titanium hardware).

The center-tube section of the Flexx is relatively normal, and can be clamped within a regular stem. It has bushing joints at either end, however, which connect it to the bar's left- and right-side tubes. These joints allow those side tubes to pivot vertically (in line with the bending motion of the rider's arms) by up to five degrees relative to the center tube. And because they do not move horizontally, there's reportedly no adverse effect on steering.

A closer view of one of the joints
A closer view of one of the joints

The setup comes with four sets of elastomer damping inserts (soft, medium, hard and extra-hard) that the user places within the joints to dictate the firmness of the suspension.

Fasst produces three versions of the Flexx handlebar: the Enduro, DH (downhill) and E-MTB. The Enduro – which is the most general-purpose of the bunch – is 800 mm wide and reportedly tips the scales at 450 g in carbon and 550 g in aluminum. It's priced at US$425 and $325, respectively.

A somewhat similar device, the Bam Bar, was designed to absorb shocks by flexing instead of pivoting. There's currently no word on its availability.

Source: Fasst Company MTB via Pinkbike

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesMountain BikesCyclingSuspension
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More