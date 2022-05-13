Foldylock Forever lays claim to "world's strongest folding lock" title

Back in 2014, Seatylock turned a few heads with a folding bike lock that was built into the underside of a saddle. The company's new Foldylock Forever is not seat-integrated, but it is claimed to be the strongest folding lock in the world.

According to Seatylock, the Foldylock Forever "passed the highest security test ever conducted on folding locks."

It was thus awarded a Gold certificate by Sold Secure, which is an independent company that assesses and rates security products. Gold is the second-highest rating that Sold Secure assigns to bike locks in general, with the top spot being occupied by a Diamond certificate.

The lock itself is made up of six 6.5-mm-thick hardened steel plates, which are coated in a military-grade UV-resistant polymer to protect both their outside surfaces and the bike's paint. Those plates are joined together by stainless steel drill-proof rivets, each one of which passes through a hardened steel ring to protect against side attacks on the joint.

As an added bonus, the patented joint mechanism reportedly makes for very smooth, silent lock-folding movements (by contrast, some folding locks just loosely clatter around). The lock also incorporates an automotive-standard key-locking cylinder.

The Foldylock Forever's case mounts on a bike's existing bottle cage bosses Seatylock

Seatylock states that the whole things weighs 1.75 kg (3.9 lb) and opens to a circumference of 90 cm (35 in). When not in use, it folds down into a 210 x 70 x 60-mm (8.3 x 2.8 x 2.4-in) package that can be carried in a frame-mounted case.

Videos show the lock withstanding attacks by a carbide hacksaw, a 90-cm bolt cutter, a heavy-duty crowbar, a nut splitter, and an application of freeze spray combined with a hammer strike. That said, the designers admit that an angle grinder could get through it.

Should you be interested, the Foldylock Forever is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$84 will get you one – along with a case, three keys and a key duplication card. The planned retail price is $120.

You can see it in use, in the video below.

Foldlylock Forever

Source: Kickstarter

