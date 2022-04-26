Fat tire full suspension ebike gets ready to motor though forest trails

China's FREY Bike has launched an in-house crowdfunding campaign to fund the production of a new Liberty series ebike. Essentially a beefed-up version of an existing commuter, the Ultra CC Fat trail-ready adventure bike comes with a powerful mid-drive motor, generous battery and full suspension. And chunky fat tires.

The CC Fat features the same 1,000-W Bafang M620 mid-drive motor as the company's existing city-going Ultra CC model, which offers a peak output of 1,500 watts and 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque. It also features two pedal assist modes or throttle only, and the option to include a walk mode too, but benefits from a Shimano Alivio 9-speed mechanical drive instead of SRAM.

The new ebike also gets a bigger battery in the shape of a 1,008-Wh unit that's integrated into the downtube of the 6061 aluminum alloy low-step frame. Per-charge range and top speeds haven't been revealed at this stage, though the city model is reported able to manage 65 km (40 miles) before running out of juice and can get up to 55 km/h (34 mph).

The CC Fat is essentially a trail-defeating version of the Savannah Ultra CC commuter ebike from FREY Bike FREY Bike

Where the Savannah edition rides on 27.5-inch rims wearing 2.4-inch Schwalbe Super Moto tires, the CC Fat rolls on 26-inch wheels with Maxxis 4-inch fat tires, but stopping power is same via Magura MT5e four-piston brakes with 203-mm rotors. Full suspension comes courtesy of an air suspension fork with 140 mm of travel and a Rockshox Monarch rear shock. Accessory options include a dropper seat, rear rack and front light.

After polling its riding community on Instagram for the name of the new model, FREY Bike has now launched a crowdfunder of sorts. The CC Fat is expected to carry a relatively high list price of US$4,980 but the first 50 riders to commit to buying will enjoy a $500 discount, followed by a $300 discount for the next 50 orders.

The company expects to start building the frame by the middle of June ahead of production and shipping the following month.

Product Page: Liberty Ultra CC Fat via Electrek