4,000-lumen Guard X bike light changes colors and thwarts thieves

While there are now a ton of high-tech bike headlights on the market, most of them are pretty similar to one another. The Guard X stands out, however, with features like an anti-theft alarm, changeable light colors, and a maximum output of 4,000 lumens.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Guard X is made by British electronics company LightBug. The device features an anodized 5051 aluminum shell, polycarbonate lenses, and a total of 12 LEDs divided into four quadrants.

Utilizing an accompanying iOS/Android app, users can set the output of each quadrant from 50 to 1,000 lumens in 50-lumen increments, for a combined total of 4,000 lumens. An integrated light sensor detects oncoming motorized traffic (at night), and automatically dips the beam so as not to dazzle drivers.

The Guard X reportedly tips the scales at 375 g (mount included) and is IP66 waterproof – that means it can withstand powerful jets of water LightBug

The center four LEDs are RGB-capable, meaning they can be set to a wide variety of colors – again, via the app. This means that the Guard X can also be used as a tail light if those LEDs are set to red.

Users choose between three preset flashing modes, four beam configurations, and up to four custom output modes that can be created using the app. Although battery life will obviously vary depending on the mode used, one charge of the integrated 24.4-Wh lithium pack should reportedly be good for anywhere from 39 minutes (4,000 lumens) to 51 hours (50 lumens) of runtime.

The Guard X is secured to its handlebar mount via an internal sliding steel locking plate, which can only be released through the app. If someone tries to steal the entire bike, a motion sensor in the light will trigger a 100-decibel audible alarm, plus the user will be notified via a text message.

Should the bike get stolen nonetheless (with the light still on it), its GPS coordinates can be tracked via a chip and a SIM card in the Guard X. The light comes with a 5-year data plan that can be renewed after it runs out, at a rate of £20 (about US$24) per year.

The Guard X, lighting up the night LightBug

The GPS functionality additionally allows the Guard X to know its geographical location at all times of the year, so it can automatically come on and turn off depending on whether the sun has set or risen. Its motion sensor also automatically turns the light off when the bike has remained motionless for a certain amount of time.

Assuming the Guard X reaches production, a pledge of £269 ($326) will get you one – the planned retail price is £350 ($424). A less expensive Guard Aura model, with a maximum output of 480 lumens, is available for a pledge of £199 ($241).

There's more information in the following video.

GUARD Bike Security System With Headlight

Source: Kickstarter

