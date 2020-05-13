© 2020 New Atlas
Bicycles

Iwind is claimed to give cyclists a faceful of clean air

By Ben Coxworth
May 13, 2020
Iwind is claimed to give cycli...
The Iwind is currently on Kickstarter
The Iwind is currently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
The Iwind is said to be compatible with almost all helmets
1/3
The Iwind is said to be compatible with almost all helmets
Battery life for the Iwind sits at a claimed nine hours per three-hour USB charge under normal use, or 6.5 hours when the heater is switched on
2/3
Battery life for the Iwind sits at a claimed nine hours per three-hour USB charge under normal use, or 6.5 hours when the heater is switched on
The Iwind is currently on Kickstarter
3/3
The Iwind is currently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 3 images

In urban environments, it's not uncommon to see cyclists wearing masks that filter out airborne pollutants. The Iwind is a little different, though, in that it actually blows purified air onto the user's face.

There are two main parts to the Iwind, which are connected by a flexible articulated hose.

Magnetically mounted on the back of the rider's third-party helmet is the filtration module, which houses not only the replaceable filter itself, but also a fan and a rechargeable lithium battery. These components combine to draw in ambient air, reportedly blocking particles as small as 0.4 microns, while also killing bacteria via a silver antimicrobial coating on the filter.

Purified air is pumped from that unit, through the hose, to a cup-like facepiece that sits directly in front of the user's nose and mouth. It's hard to say how effective this setup really is, since the clean air will obviously mix at least a little with the surrounding "dirty" air before being breathed in. That said, buyers can opt for a respirator-like mask attachment that seals the system off.

The Iwind is said to be compatible with almost all helmets
The Iwind is said to be compatible with almost all helmets

As an added bonus, the filtration module also features a ceramic heater that can be used to warm the air on cold days. It also has a 150-lumen tail light, for added safety when cycling at night. Battery life sits at a claimed nine hours per three-hour USB charge under normal use, or 6.5 hours when the heater is switched on.

Along with that warming feature, some the Iwind's claimed advantages over traditional masks include the facts that it doesn't cause eyewear to fog up, it doesn't touch the face, it doesn't muffle the wearer's voice, and it doesn't need to be dried out after use. Obviously, though, it's going to be heavier.

Should you be interested, the Iwind is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, you can get one for a pledge of US$66, which is 33 percent off the planned retail price.

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesKickstarterCyclingFiltersAir purifying
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More