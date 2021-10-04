Jack rack quickly turns bikes into cargo carriers – when needed

Front racks certainly are handy for carrying gear on your bike, but you might not necessarily want one on there all the time – plus, installing one can be a fiddly process. The Jack rack, however, is designed to quickly mount on and come off of almost any upright bicycle.

Invented by British product designer Miles Gibbons, the Jack features a frame made of a single formed length of 304 stainless steel rod. It can reportedly be installed on a bike – or removed – in less than one minute.

Users start by hooking the frame onto their handlebars, via a couple of rubber-shim-lined hooks that go on either side of the handlebar stem's face plate. Next, a loading strap made of climbing-grade webbing is slung beneath the stem, running from one of those hooks to the other. Finally, a retention strap is looped from the front of the rack around behind the bike's steerer tube, then tightened down and secured utilizing a stainless steel cam buckle.

The Jack rack, all loaded up WholeGrain Cycles

Loads of up to 5 kg (11 lb) can subsequently be placed on the Jack's removable military-grade fabric base, then secured to the rack's frame via an included set of bungee cords or cam-buckled webbing straps. The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at 700 g (1.5 lb), plus it's claimed to be compatible with most handlebars – flat or dropped – and stems.

Should you be interested, the Jack rack is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £58 (about US$79) will get you a complete setup. You can see it in use, in the following video.

Jack the Bike Rack

Sources: Kickstarter, WholeGrain Cycles

