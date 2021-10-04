© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Jack rack quickly turns bikes into cargo carriers – when needed

By Ben Coxworth
October 04, 2021
Jack rack quickly turns bikes ...
The Jack rack is presently on Kickstarter
The Jack rack is presently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
The Jack rack can reportedly
1/3
The Jack rack can reportedly be installed or removed in less than one minute
The Jack rack is presently on Kickstarter
2/3
The Jack rack is presently on Kickstarter
The Jack rack, all loaded up
3/3
The Jack rack, all loaded up
View gallery - 3 images

Front racks certainly are handy for carrying gear on your bike, but you might not necessarily want one on there all the time – plus, installing one can be a fiddly process. The Jack rack, however, is designed to quickly mount on and come off of almost any upright bicycle.

Invented by British product designer Miles Gibbons, the Jack features a frame made of a single formed length of 304 stainless steel rod. It can reportedly be installed on a bike – or removed – in less than one minute.

Users start by hooking the frame onto their handlebars, via a couple of rubber-shim-lined hooks that go on either side of the handlebar stem's face plate. Next, a loading strap made of climbing-grade webbing is slung beneath the stem, running from one of those hooks to the other. Finally, a retention strap is looped from the front of the rack around behind the bike's steerer tube, then tightened down and secured utilizing a stainless steel cam buckle.

The Jack rack, all loaded up
The Jack rack, all loaded up

Loads of up to 5 kg (11 lb) can subsequently be placed on the Jack's removable military-grade fabric base, then secured to the rack's frame via an included set of bungee cords or cam-buckled webbing straps. The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at 700 g (1.5 lb), plus it's claimed to be compatible with most handlebars – flat or dropped – and stems.

Should you be interested, the Jack rack is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £58 (about US$79) will get you a complete setup. You can see it in use, in the following video.

Jack the Bike Rack

Sources: Kickstarter, WholeGrain Cycles

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesBike RacksKickstarterCycling
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!