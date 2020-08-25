Slovakian e-mountain bike has a unique carbon/steel-fiber frame

Many people see carbon fiber as the go-to material for mountain bike frames, but there are some concerns about its strength. The Kellys Theos F ebike attempts to address that issue, with a frame made from a carbon-steel composite.

Although Kellys itself is a Slovakian company, the frame material is the creation of Belgian startup Rein4ced. Known as Feather, the substance consists of the usual carbon fibers, a "much stronger" than normal thermoplastic binder, and stainless steel microfibers – the latter are added into the carbon fiber matrix at key locations within the frame.

The frames are built robotically, which should help to reduce production costs while also keeping the quality consistent.

According to Kellys, the finished product is twice as impact-resistant as a comparable frame made of traditional carbon fiber, plus it's twice as durable but not any heavier. And as an added bonus, Feather is claimed to be recyclable.

The frame is full composite, meaning that there are no metallic inserts Kellys

The Theos F itself is available in three models – the F90, F70 and F50 – all of which are aimed at enduro racing. Along with the Feather frame, all three also feature a bottom bracket-located Shimano electric drive unit, a removable 720-Wh battery housed within the down tube, Fox or RockShox front and rear suspension, plus a Shimano XT (or lower) shifter, derailleur and hydraulic disc brakes.

They also all feature a "mullet wheel" setup, with a larger 29-inch wheel in front and a smaller 27.5-inch wheel in the rear. The idea is that this will combine the 29er's ability to roll over obstacles with the 27.5er's quicker acceleration and sharper handling.

Their weight, speed, range, pricing and availability have all yet to be announced.

Sources: Kellys, Rein4ced

