LeMond carbon commuter ebike weighs in at less than 30 pounds

Last September, we heard how the LeMond bicycle brand was being reborn as a manufacturer of ebikes. The company has now announced its Prolog flat-bar electric road bike, that reportedly tips the scales at just 26 lb (11.8 kg).

Like the rest of the LeMond Bicycles lineup, the Prolog features a carbon fiber frame and fork – the handlebar/stem unit, fenders and seatpost are also carbon. Particularly deep-pocketed buyers can additionally opt for a carbon fiber wheelset, front basket and rear rack.

The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 250-watt Mahle X35+ rear hub motor, which delivers up to 40 Nm (29.5 ft lb) of torque and a top electric-assisted speed of 20 mph (32 km/h). There are three levels of assistance available, which can be selected via a top-tube-integrated single-button electronic interface.

Riders access electronic functions using the top tube interface, visible at the top of this photo Alonso Tal



The motor is powered by a down-tube-integrated non-removable 36V/250-Wh lithium battery, one charge of which is claimed to be good for a range of about 46 miles (74 km). The range can be increased by 70 percent, by adding an optional external battery.

Other features include frame-integrated "always on" LED head- and tail lights (the headlight puts out 500 lumens); Shimano hydraulic disc brakes; internally routed cables, wires and hoses; a tubeless-compatible aluminum wheelset; a Spurcycle bell; and a Shimano GRX hydraulic 1 x 11 drivetrain – a Shimano Di2 electronic-shifting drivetrain is available as an upgrade.

The LeMond Prolog is available now in three color choices via the link below, priced at US$4,500. Shipping should begin next month.

Source: LeMond Bicycles

