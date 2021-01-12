© 2021 New Atlas
LeMond carbon commuter ebike weighs in at less than 30 pounds

By Ben Coxworth
January 12, 2021
LeMond carbon commuter ebike w...
The LeMond Prolog will set you back $4,500 – and that's before the extra goodies, such as a carbon fiber basket
The LeMond Prolog will set you back $4,500 – and that's before the extra goodies, such as a carbon fiber basket
The LeMond Prolog combines the handlebar and stem in one unit
The LeMond Prolog weighs a claimed 26 lb (11.8 kg)
The LeMond Prolog will set you back $4,500 – and that's before the extra goodies, such as a carbon fiber basket
The LeMond Prolog features seat-stay-integrated LED tail lights
The LeMond Prolog comes standard with a Shimano GRX hydraulic 1 x 11 drivetrain
The LeMond Prolog is available in color choices of "blanc, noir or rosa"
The LeMond Prolog's integrated LED headlight puts out 500 lumens
Riders access electronic functions using the top tube interface, visible at the top of this photo
The LeMond Prolog utilizes a 250-watt Mahle X35+ rear hub motor
Last September, we heard how the LeMond bicycle brand was being reborn as a manufacturer of ebikes. The company has now announced its Prolog flat-bar electric road bike, that reportedly tips the scales at just 26 lb (11.8 kg).

Like the rest of the LeMond Bicycles lineup, the Prolog features a carbon fiber frame and fork – the handlebar/stem unit, fenders and seatpost are also carbon. Particularly deep-pocketed buyers can additionally opt for a carbon fiber wheelset, front basket and rear rack.

The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 250-watt Mahle X35+ rear hub motor, which delivers up to 40 Nm (29.5 ft lb) of torque and a top electric-assisted speed of 20 mph (32 km/h). There are three levels of assistance available, which can be selected via a top-tube-integrated single-button electronic interface.

The motor is powered by a down-tube-integrated non-removable 36V/250-Wh lithium battery, one charge of which is claimed to be good for a range of about 46 miles (74 km). The range can be increased by 70 percent, by adding an optional external battery.

Other features include frame-integrated "always on" LED head- and tail lights (the headlight puts out 500 lumens); Shimano hydraulic disc brakes; internally routed cables, wires and hoses; a tubeless-compatible aluminum wheelset; a Spurcycle bell; and a Shimano GRX hydraulic 1 x 11 drivetrain – a Shimano Di2 electronic-shifting drivetrain is available as an upgrade.

The LeMond Prolog is available now in three color choices via the link below, priced at US$4,500. Shipping should begin next month.

Source: LeMond Bicycles

