Lumos Ultra Fly strips down the bike-helmet-with-a-light concept

Light-equipped bike helmets are becoming increasingly popular, but not everyone wants all that extra weight, all the time. The Lumos Ultra Fly was designed with that fact in mind, as it works with a tail light that can be magnetically attached only when needed.

Two years ago we reviewed Lumos' original Ultra helmet, which features an integrated headlight, brake/tail light and wirelessly activated turn indicators. Our demo helmet tipped the scales at 443 g (15.6 oz) – a decent weight for a general-purpose helmet, but obviously heavier than it would be if it wasn't packing all that hardware.

Flash forward a bit to last year, when Lumos introduced its Firefly lighting system.

This modular setup incorporates multiple LED modules that can be set to flash or shine steadily in white, amber or red. Users are able to attach them to any part of the bike via included magnetic mounts, and assign them to serve as a headlight, tail light, or one of two turn indicators (via an accompanying app).

Lumos is offering the Ultra Fly in five color choices Lumos

The Lumos Ultra Fly is basically a lighter, simpler, non-electronic version of the standard Ultra, with a magnetic port in the back for mounting a Firefly module. That module can still be part of a larger Firefly system, flashing in sync with the other lights, and serving as a brake light if a linked accelerometer-equipped Firefly handlebar remote is present.

Weighing in at a claimed 245 g (8.6 oz) – light not included – the Ultra Fly features 11 vents, a patented OptiGrip system that helps keep the rider's glasses from sliding off, and a FlexiFit system which reportedly ensures "an optimal fit for all head shapes, sizes, and hairstyles."

The Ultra Fly Pro model features larger vents, and more of them Lumos

For more performance-oriented riders, there's also an Ultra Fly Pro model. It has 14 larger vents, plus it adds in a magnetic Fidlock chin-strap buckle and MIPS technology for extra protection against rotational injuries to the brain.

Lumos is currently gauging consumer interest in the Ultra Fly helmet, via the Prelaunch platform. By placing a US$3 deposit, prospective buyers will ultimately get an Ultra Fly for a discounted price of $120 (planned retail $175) or an Ultra Fly Pro for $140 (retail $215) – assuming the helmet reaches production, that is.

There's currently no word on whether or not a Firefly light is included. Backers might also want to check out the successfully Kickstarted TorchONE helmet, which has removable front and rear LED panels.

Source: Prelaunch

