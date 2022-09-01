Lumos system lets cyclists set different lights to different functions

In most bike light systems, there's a dedicated headlight in front, along with a tail light, brake light and/or turn indicators in the rear. The modular Lumos Firefly setup takes a more versatile approach, as each light can be programmed to serve any function.

At the heart of the system are the actual LED modules, each one of which can be set to flash or shine steadily in white, amber or red. They quickly pop on and off of included magnetic mounts, which can be installed on the handlebars, seat post, seat stays or other locations.

Utilizing an accompanying free iOS/Android app, users assign each module to serve as a headlight, tail light, or one of two turn indicators. The latter are activated using either the app or an optional bar-mounted wireless remote.

That remote also works with Lumos' existing light-equipped helmets, which can be synced into the Firefly system. Additionally, if the remote is used, an accelerometer within it will automatically activate a brake light feature in the Firefly module assigned to tail-light duty.

Up to eight LED modules can simultaneously be run on one bike Lumos

In order to increase rider visibility, all of the lights (including those on the Lumos helmet, if one is present) flash in sync with one another. And rain shouldn't be a problem, as they're IPX6 waterproof – that means they can withstand high-pressure sprays of water.

As an added bonus, when one of the LED modules is shut off using its physical pushbutton, all of the other modules will automatically also power down.

Depending on what purpose each light is serving, and which output mode it's been set to, battery life reportedly ranges anywhere from 2.5 to 30 hours per three- to four-hour charge. Along with the remote, optional extras include a set of handlebar-end mounts, and a dual-light turn indicator mount which attaches to the seat post.

Should you be interested, the Lumos Firefly system is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Pledges range from US$38 for a single light, mount and charging cradle, all the way up to $215 for a package of eight lights, which is the most that can be used at once – the planned retail prices are $59 and $339, respectively.

The system is demonstrated in the following video.

Lumos Firefly bike lighting system

Source: Kickstarter

