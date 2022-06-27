Maniac & Sane carbon fiber cargo bikes come with or without a motor

While cargo bikes definitely are useful, we tend not to think of the things as being sleek or lightweight. Both of those words, however, could be applied to the Maniac & Sane bikes – one of which has an electric-assist motor.

Designed by German engineer Martin Fleischhauer, both models feature a full carbon fiber frame and Shimano XT hydraulic disc brakes. They also sport a unique drive-by-wire steering system, in which internally routed 3-mm steel cables run from the base of the steerer tube up to the front wheel.

The Maniac – which does not have a motor – incorporates a Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain, a 14-speed Rohloff Speedhub rear hub gearbox, a rigid carbon fiber fork, and a 620 x 400-mm (24.4 x 15.7-in) cargo bed that can accommodate a maximum load of 80 kg (176 lb). The bike can manage a combined rider/cargo load of 200 kg (441 lb), and reportedly tips the scales at 12.8 kg (28 lb).

Both the Sane (pictured) and the Maniac have a 20-inch wheel in front, and a 26er in the rear Maniac & Sane

The Sane augments the rider's pedalling power with a Neodrives Z20 rear hub motor, which delivers 40 Nm (29.5 lb ft) of torque and a top electric-assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph) – there's currently no word on battery range. That motor works along with an 11-speed XT cassette and rear derailleur.

The Sane additionally has a suspension fork, along with a larger cargo bed that measures 820 x 475 mm (32.3 x 18.7 in) and offers a payload capacity of 100 kg (220 lb). The bike's combined rider/cargo weight still sits at 200 kg, although the Sane's own weight is a claimed 22.8 kg (50 lb).

The Maniac's Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain Maniac & Sane

Should you be interested, pricing starts at €9,995 (about US$10,581) for the Maniac, and €11,995 ($12,699) for the Sane.

Source: Maniac & Sane

