© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Maniac & Sane carbon fiber cargo bikes come with or without a motor

By Ben Coxworth
June 27, 2022
Maniac & Sane carbon fiber car...
The non-motorized Maniac (pictured) reportedly weighs less than 30 lb, but costs more than $10,000
The non-motorized Maniac (pictured) reportedly weighs less than 30 lb, but costs more than $10,000
View 7 Images
Both bikes feature a unique cable-based steering system
1/7
Both bikes feature a unique cable-based steering system
The use of carbon fiber keeps the bikes' weight down
2/7
The use of carbon fiber keeps the bikes' weight down
The non-motorized Maniac (pictured) reportedly weighs less than 30 lb, but costs more than $10,000
3/7
The non-motorized Maniac (pictured) reportedly weighs less than 30 lb, but costs more than $10,000
Both bikes can manage a combined rider/cargo load of 200 kg (441 lb)
4/7
Both bikes can manage a combined rider/cargo load of 200 kg (441 lb)
Both bikes feature a two-legged kickstand
5/7
Both bikes feature a two-legged kickstand
The Maniac's Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain
6/7
The Maniac's Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain
Both the Sane (pictured) and the Maniac have a 20-inch wheel in front, and a 26er in the rear
7/7
Both the Sane (pictured) and the Maniac have a 20-inch wheel in front, and a 26er in the rear
View gallery - 7 images

While cargo bikes definitely are useful, we tend not to think of the things as being sleek or lightweight. Both of those words, however, could be applied to the Maniac & Sane bikes – one of which has an electric-assist motor.

Designed by German engineer Martin Fleischhauer, both models feature a full carbon fiber frame and Shimano XT hydraulic disc brakes. They also sport a unique drive-by-wire steering system, in which internally routed 3-mm steel cables run from the base of the steerer tube up to the front wheel.

The Maniac – which does not have a motor – incorporates a Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain, a 14-speed Rohloff Speedhub rear hub gearbox, a rigid carbon fiber fork, and a 620 x 400-mm (24.4 x 15.7-in) cargo bed that can accommodate a maximum load of 80 kg (176 lb). The bike can manage a combined rider/cargo load of 200 kg (441 lb), and reportedly tips the scales at 12.8 kg (28 lb).

Both the Sane (pictured) and the Maniac have a 20-inch wheel in front, and a 26er in the rear
Both the Sane (pictured) and the Maniac have a 20-inch wheel in front, and a 26er in the rear

The Sane augments the rider's pedalling power with a Neodrives Z20 rear hub motor, which delivers 40 Nm (29.5 lb ft) of torque and a top electric-assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph) – there's currently no word on battery range. That motor works along with an 11-speed XT cassette and rear derailleur.

The Sane additionally has a suspension fork, along with a larger cargo bed that measures 820 x 475 mm (32.3 x 18.7 in) and offers a payload capacity of 100 kg (220 lb). The bike's combined rider/cargo weight still sits at 200 kg, although the Sane's own weight is a claimed 22.8 kg (50 lb).

The Maniac's Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain
The Maniac's Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain

Should you be interested, pricing starts at €9,995 (about US$10,581) for the Maniac, and €11,995 ($12,699) for the Sane.

Source: Maniac & Sane

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Bicyclesebikescargo bikeCarbon Fiber
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!