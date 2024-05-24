1,000-kW full-suspension adventure ebike powers through city and trail

Among a newly refreshed lineup, Austin-based MOD Bikes has introduced the latest version of its full-suspension adventure ebike. The Black model boasts full squish, Kenda fat tires, 28-mph pedal-assist and up to 100 miles of dual-battery range.

MOD Bikes was founded in 2018 "to create a collection of e-bikes equipped with premium parts and functionality, complemented by top-notch service rooted in southern hospitality." The company's models are also designed with customization in mind.

Among the just-announced 2024 model range are a funky cruiser and sidecar combo in army green plus a variant rocking an Easy Rider vibe and a cargo ebike. But we're embracing our wilder side and taking a closer look at a fat-tire adventure bike simply called the Black.

The adventure ebike's frame should suit riders from 5ft4 to 7ft1 in height MOD Bikes

The ebike features a 750-W MOD Drive rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,000 watts, and ships as a Class 2 ebike for pedal-assist/throttle to 20 mph. But it can be unlocked for 28-mph (45 km/h) of Class 3 rolling on street or dirt. Either way, you get five PAS levels and responsive torque sensing.

The UL-certified removable 720-Wh Li-ion battery in the downtube is made up of Samsung cells and offers up to 50 miles (80 km) of per-charge riding, though the Black can be optioned with a second battery for more range between top-ups.

The adventure bike is built around a one-size-fits-most 6061 aluminum frame that can accommodate riders from 5.3 ft (1.625 m) in height right up to around 7 ft (2.13 m). It comes with a nifty snap-on rear rack for hauling up to 65 lb (29.5 kg) of gear into the wild, plus a quick-release bracket up front for mounting a basket or rack (sold separately), and there are numerous mounting points dotted around the frame for other accessories.

The MOD Black boasts full suspension, a 1-kW (peak) motor, up to 50 miles of pedal-assist with a single battery or much more with two, and a snap-on mounting system for hauling gear on adventures MOD Bikes

Absorbing rougher terrain is the job of the Mozo suspension fork with 50 mm of travel, preload and lockout plus a seat-post shock for 40 mm of travel. The chain-drive ebike also offers ride flexibility in the shape of a Shimano Altus 7-speed derailleur. It rolls over road and dirt on 27.5-inch rims wearing 3-inch-wide multi-terrain Kenda tires, with stopping power provided by dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes sporting 180-mm rotors.

A color display at the center of the low-rise handlebar caters for quick status checks while out and about, and there's a USB port included for keeping mobile gadgetry topped up too. Usefully, the rider can wirelessly connect to a Lumos smart helmet (not included) for turn signaling from the ebike's control panel – the setup will even power down the helmet when the ebike is turned off.

Rounding out the key specs are a wide-beam, 300-lumen LED headlight and braking tail-light, faux leather ergo grips and faux leather Selle Royal saddle, and a heavy-duty side kickstand.

The MOD Black carries a suggested retail price of US$3,499 (for the single-battery configuration), but can currently be pre-ordered for $2,999 . Shipping is expected to start from June 15. The video below has more.

MOD Black 3 Adventure E-bike Overview

Product page: MOD Black