1,000-kW full-suspension adventure ebike powers through city and trail
Among a newly refreshed lineup, Austin-based MOD Bikes has introduced the latest version of its full-suspension adventure ebike. The Black model boasts full squish, Kenda fat tires, 28-mph pedal-assist and up to 100 miles of dual-battery range.
MOD Bikes was founded in 2018 "to create a collection of e-bikes equipped with premium parts and functionality, complemented by top-notch service rooted in southern hospitality." The company's models are also designed with customization in mind.
Among the just-announced 2024 model range are a funky cruiser and sidecar combo in army green plus a variant rocking an Easy Rider vibe and a cargo ebike. But we're embracing our wilder side and taking a closer look at a fat-tire adventure bike simply called the Black.
The ebike features a 750-W MOD Drive rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,000 watts, and ships as a Class 2 ebike for pedal-assist/throttle to 20 mph. But it can be unlocked for 28-mph (45 km/h) of Class 3 rolling on street or dirt. Either way, you get five PAS levels and responsive torque sensing.
The UL-certified removable 720-Wh Li-ion battery in the downtube is made up of Samsung cells and offers up to 50 miles (80 km) of per-charge riding, though the Black can be optioned with a second battery for more range between top-ups.
The adventure bike is built around a one-size-fits-most 6061 aluminum frame that can accommodate riders from 5.3 ft (1.625 m) in height right up to around 7 ft (2.13 m). It comes with a nifty snap-on rear rack for hauling up to 65 lb (29.5 kg) of gear into the wild, plus a quick-release bracket up front for mounting a basket or rack (sold separately), and there are numerous mounting points dotted around the frame for other accessories.
Absorbing rougher terrain is the job of the Mozo suspension fork with 50 mm of travel, preload and lockout plus a seat-post shock for 40 mm of travel. The chain-drive ebike also offers ride flexibility in the shape of a Shimano Altus 7-speed derailleur. It rolls over road and dirt on 27.5-inch rims wearing 3-inch-wide multi-terrain Kenda tires, with stopping power provided by dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes sporting 180-mm rotors.
A color display at the center of the low-rise handlebar caters for quick status checks while out and about, and there's a USB port included for keeping mobile gadgetry topped up too. Usefully, the rider can wirelessly connect to a Lumos smart helmet (not included) for turn signaling from the ebike's control panel – the setup will even power down the helmet when the ebike is turned off.
Rounding out the key specs are a wide-beam, 300-lumen LED headlight and braking tail-light, faux leather ergo grips and faux leather Selle Royal saddle, and a heavy-duty side kickstand.
The MOD Black carries a suggested retail price of US$3,499 (for the single-battery configuration), but can currently be pre-ordered for $2,999 . Shipping is expected to start from June 15. The video below has more.
Product page: MOD Black
