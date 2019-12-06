© 2019 New Atlas
Bicycles

Modular commuting system features bike bags that attach to a backpack

By Ben Coxworth
December 06, 2019
Modular commuting system featu...
The Modular Commute Backpack Kit, seen here with the bike's Seat Pack and Top Tube Bag mounted on the Backpack
The Modular Commute Backpack Kit, seen here with the bike's Seat Pack and Top Tube Bag mounted on the Backpack
View 4 Images
The pannier version of the Backpack
1/4
The pannier version of the Backpack
The Modular Commute Backpack Kit, seen here with the bike's Seat Pack and Top Tube Bag mounted on the Backpack
2/4
The Modular Commute Backpack Kit, seen here with the bike's Seat Pack and Top Tube Bag mounted on the Backpack
A look inside the Backpack
3/4
A look inside the Backpack
The Top Tube Bag and the Seat Pack
4/4
The Top Tube Bag and the Seat Pack

If you're a bicycle commuter, then you probably wear a backpack when you ride. There are some items, however, that are better carried on the bike itself. A new system is designed with this in mind, combining a backpack with detachable bike-mountable bags.

Known as the Modular Commute Backpack Kit, the setup is made by Vancouver-based startup Two Wheel Gear.

At the heart of the system is the main Backpack itself – buyers can choose between a regular-style pack, or one that can also be mounted pannier-style on a rack. There's also a Seat Pack, that is quick-release/Velcro-strapped to the seatpost/saddle rails, and a Top Tube Bag, which is strapped to the bike's top tube where it meets the handlebar stem.

The Top Tube Bag and the Seat Pack
The Top Tube Bag and the Seat Pack

When riding, the Seat Pack and Top Tube Bag are attached to the bike. The Pack can be used to carry items such as a spare inner tube and patch kit (or other seldom-used stuff that needn't be taking up room in the Backpack), while the Bag is handy for things that need to be readily-accessible, such as a smartphone and keys.

Once the rider reaches their destination, though, they may not wish to leave the two carriers mounted on their untended bicycle. So, they just pull them off the bike, then click them onto quick-release mounts on the outside of the Backpack. The whole setup can then just be worn on the user's back, and kept securely all in one place.

A look inside the Backpack
A look inside the Backpack

Along with multiple internal storage compartments, the Backpack also features external pockets for a water bottle and a U-lock, plus it has padded mesh shoulder straps and a stowable rain cover. All three of the bags are made of waterproofed polyester, and have rainproof zippers.

Should you be interested, the Modular Commute Backpack Kit is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Pledge levels for a complete system start at CAD$270 (about US$204), which will get you a setup with the non-pannier Backpack – when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is US$277.

Source: Kickstarter

Tags

BicyclesCyclingBackpacksKickstarterModular
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More