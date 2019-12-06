Modular commuting system features bike bags that attach to a backpack

If you're a bicycle commuter, then you probably wear a backpack when you ride. There are some items, however, that are better carried on the bike itself. A new system is designed with this in mind, combining a backpack with detachable bike-mountable bags.

Known as the Modular Commute Backpack Kit, the setup is made by Vancouver-based startup Two Wheel Gear.

At the heart of the system is the main Backpack itself – buyers can choose between a regular-style pack, or one that can also be mounted pannier-style on a rack. There's also a Seat Pack, that is quick-release/Velcro-strapped to the seatpost/saddle rails, and a Top Tube Bag, which is strapped to the bike's top tube where it meets the handlebar stem.

The Top Tube Bag and the Seat Pack Two Wheel Gear

When riding, the Seat Pack and Top Tube Bag are attached to the bike. The Pack can be used to carry items such as a spare inner tube and patch kit (or other seldom-used stuff that needn't be taking up room in the Backpack), while the Bag is handy for things that need to be readily-accessible, such as a smartphone and keys.

Once the rider reaches their destination, though, they may not wish to leave the two carriers mounted on their untended bicycle. So, they just pull them off the bike, then click them onto quick-release mounts on the outside of the Backpack. The whole setup can then just be worn on the user's back, and kept securely all in one place.

A look inside the Backpack Two Wheel Gear

Along with multiple internal storage compartments, the Backpack also features external pockets for a water bottle and a U-lock, plus it has padded mesh shoulder straps and a stowable rain cover. All three of the bags are made of waterproofed polyester, and have rainproof zippers.

Should you be interested, the Modular Commute Backpack Kit is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Pledge levels for a complete system start at CAD$270 (about US$204), which will get you a setup with the non-pannier Backpack – when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is US$277.

Source: Kickstarter