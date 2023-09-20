Moots switches from titanium to carbon for 33-lb Express gravel ebike

For decades now, Colorado-based manufacturer Moots has been known for its high-end titanium bicycles. Today, however, the company announced its first-ever carbon fiber bike, which is also its first-ever ebike. It's time to meet the Express, which is designed for gravel riding.

So first of all, why not just stick with titanium for this model? Well, according to Moots, the material just isn't right for the frame of a high-performance ebike.

"When building the frame to a level of stability and robustness out of Ti the feature benefits of the Ti tubing is lost in the amount of material needed to secure a large battery and powerful drive unit," the company states. "For short, we would need to use so much titanium in spots on the frame to make it safe to ride that legendary ride quality characteristics would be lost."

Any color they want, as long as it's alligator slate blue Moots

With a claimed total weight of 33 lb (15 kg) for a size Medium, the Express features a full carbon monocoque frame along with a carbon fork, seatpost and handlebars. The rider's pedaling power is augmented by a mid-mount Shimano EP801 motor which is tuned to deliver 60 Nm (44 lb ft) of torque. A top electric-assist speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) is possible.

The motor is powered by a removable 504-Wh Shimano lithium battery located in the down tube. One 4-hour charge should reportedly be good for a range of over 100 miles (161 km) in Eco assist mode, depending on the terrain. Riders manually switch between all five assist modes via the left-hand shifter, although they can also select an auto-shift mode.

A handlebar-mounted screen displays information such as assist mode, while LEDs on the top tube indicate battery charge level Moots

Some of the Express' other key features include a Shimano XT 1 x 11 drivetrain with Ultegra shifters; Ultegra hydraulic disc brakes; a WTB Gravelier Ti saddle; a Shimano GRX RX-870 carbon wheelset; and Panaracer GravelKing SK 700 x 50c tubeless tires.

Of course, all that carbon fiber and fancy gear does come at a price. If you want a Moots Express – which is available now via the company website – expect to pay US$9,999.

Source: Moots

