MotionIQ assesses and advises on mountain bike suspension

Setting the preload, rebound and compression on a full-suspension mountain bike can be a daunting task, to the point that many cyclists simply stick with the factory presets. The MotionIQ system is designed to help, though, by assessing users' rides in order to determine the best settings.

Designed by California-based Motion Instruments, the system incorporates two sensing units – one is mounted on the fork, and the other on the rear shock. These continuously measure the movements of the suspension system throughout the course of a ride, wirelessly transmitting the data to an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone.

Not only does that app record what the fork and shock were doing at which geographical points along the trail, but it also factors in variables such as speed, the rider's weight, the unique geometry of their make and model of bike, and the characteristics of the terrain. After all that data is crunched, the result is a graphic display that not only shows how the suspension acted throughout the ride, but that also suggests rider-, bike- and trail-specific settings for optimum performance.

As an example, MotionIQ is reportedly the only suspension assessment system to quantify bike balance, "comparing front and rear bike-to-ground interaction for compression and rebound movement, which is a key element to great handling and stability."

A close look at the MotionIQ fork unit Motion Instruments

Motion Instruments is offering Cross-country, Enduro and Downhill versions of the setup, with each version in turn being available in either an Expert or more expensive Pro configuration. There are also three versions of the app: a basic Free version, the more detailed Pro (US$9.99/month or $99/year), and the top-of-the-line Expert ($29.99/month or $299/year).

The system can be preordered via the Source link below, at a 25-percent discount on the planned retail price – shipping should reportedly take place within six to 10 weeks of payment. With the discount, prices range from $359.99 to $999. Interested parties should also definitely check out the successfully-crowdfunded ShockWiz, which now sells for $329.

Source: Motion Instruments