NXS kit converts cable derailleurs to wireless, for under $80

While wireless derailleurs may offer fast and precise electronic shifting, the things ain't cheap. That's where the NXS system comes in, as it's promised to make existing cable-actuated mountain bike derailleurs wireless for less than eighty dollars.

Presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, NXS is manufactured by US startup OG Bikeworks. The current 1X version of the system is claimed to be compatible with all makes and models of cable-actuated mountain bike drivetrains. Versions for road bikes (complete with front derailleurs) are reportedly in the works.

The system consists of two components: a rear-derailleur-mounted motorized shifting module and a handlebar-mounted electronic remote. They wirelessly communicate with one another via Bluetooth LE.

The NXS remote currently uses Bluetooth LE, but is also ANT+ compatible OG Bikeworks

The shifting module attaches to the derailleur where the original shifting cable entered the latter device, and uses its motor/actuator to pull on a short length of cable that remains anchored to the derailleur. A ball-and-socket mount allows users to adjust the angle of the module relative to the bike, plus it gives way to absorb impact energy in the event of crashes or other mishaps.

Once an app has initially been used to calibrate the system to the user's drivetrain, shifting gears is as simple as pressing silicone-covered buttons on the machined-aluminum remote. That remote can also be used to fine-tune gear settings on the fly as needed, and to wirelessly control up to five other peripherals such as dropper seatposts. Its buttons are user-programmable.

For "faster, crisper, and snappier shifts," NXS utilizes OG's HyperShift technology. In a nutshell, this involves shifting a little bit past the programmed gear position at first, pausing briefly, then shifting back to the exact gear.

According to OG Bikeworks, the system takes just three minutes to install OG Bikeworks

The kit supports anywhere from two to 32 gears, and is claimed to be good for about 5,000 shifts per charge of the shifting module's lithium battery. The remote uses a CR2032 coin cell battery that should reportedly last for two to three years. Weight figures come in at 55 g (1.9 oz) for the shifting module, and 23 g (0.8 oz) for the remote. All the electronics are IPX6 waterproof, meaning they can withstand strong jets of water from any direction.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$79 will get you an NXS system of your own. We're told that the production price will be approximately $179, which is still far less than purpose-built wireless setups from companies such as Shimano and SRAM.

XShifter and Archer Components previously offered NXS-like systems of their own, but both are no longer in production.

