Orbea hits the trail for longer with Rise H e-MTB

By Paul Ridden
December 09, 2021
The Rise H features a hydroformed aluminum frame with a high polish finish that matches the aesthetic of Orbea's carbon-framed e-MTBs
The Rise H e-MTBs are claimed to be the lightest in their class
The Rise H electric-assist mountain bikes sport a mid-mount motor developed in partnership with Shimano
The EP8 RS motor provides the most assistance in the 75 - 95 rpm cadence range
The Rise H comes with a 540-Wh battery, but can be had with a 252-Wh range extender for more time on the trail
The Rise H e-MTBs ride on 29-inch rims with Maxxis tires, have a Shimano drivetrain and full Fox suspension
The Shimano/Orbea EP8 RS motor produces 60 Nm of torque and provides assist up to 25 km/h
Spain's Orbea has added a new member to its Rise family of electric-assist mountain bikes. The Rise H is reckoned to be the lightest ebike in its class, comes with a "highly optimized" battery with the option of a range extender, and features a special edition of Shimano's EP8 motor.

The new Rise H range is made up of three models, each featuring the same hydroformed aluminum frame with triple-butted tubes and a high polish finish that smooths out the welds to match the look of the company's carbon e-MTBs.

They all come with an EP8 RS mid-mount motor developed in partnership with Shimano that Orbea says offers the "most efficient, most natural-feeling assistance possible" – producing up to 60 Nm of torque and providing pedal assist up to 25 km/h (20 mph), with the most assistance kicking in at the 75 - 95 rpm cadence range.

Where other Rise ebikes sport a 360-Wh battery, the H models have been treated to a 540-Wh downtube battery made up of 21700 cells (which offer high charge/discharge rate and long life) for more than five hours of range in eco mode, though it doesn't look like the battery can be removed for charging indoors. A new 252-Wh range extender can be optioned in though, which rides in a cage on the frame and can be removed for tops ups at home.

Other shared features include 29-inch wheels with Maxxis tires, and a dropper seatpost to get the saddle out of the way on more technical parts of the ride.

The EP8 RS motor provides the most assistance in the 75 - 95 rpm cadence range
The H10 model tips the scales at a medium frame weight of 19 kg (41.8 lb), which is just 1.5 kg more than the carbon-framed equivalent. The trail-hungry ebike comes with a Shimano XT M8100 drivetrain and Shimano EW-EN100 display, Fox 34 Float Factory FIT4 adjustable fork with 140 mm of travel, Fox Float DPS Factory adjustable 210x55-mm shock, and Shimano XT M8100 hydraulic disc brakes with a 180-mm rotors front and back. This is the most expensive e-MTB of the three, at US$7,299.

The H15 flavor weighs in a little heavier at 20 kg (44 lb), and the drivetrain here comprises a mix of Shimano XT M8100 and SLX M7100 components, while the display at the handlebar is a Shimano SC-E7000. Smoothing out some of the bumps along the way is the job of the Fox 36 Float Performance fork with 150 mm of travel and Fox Float X Performance 210x55-mm shock, while stopping power is provided by Shimano M6100 hydraulic disc braking. This one has a $6,299 price tag.

The H30 variant is the cheapest of the bunch at $5,299, and weighs the same as the H15. It also shares that bike's handlebar display, but features a Shimano SLX M7100 and Deore M6100 drivetrain, Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork with 140 mm of travel, Fox Float DPS Performance three-position shock, and Shimano MT410 hydraulic disc brakes.

Product page: Rise H

