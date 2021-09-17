© 2021 New Atlas
Bamboo bar is claimed to be easier on the hands and arms

By Ben Coxworth
September 17, 2021
While there are now several bamboo-framed bikes on the market, many riders are understandably a little leery of buying one. They might want to consider the Gump bamboo handlebar, though, as it's said to be comfier than aluminum or carbon.

Manufactured by New Zealand-based Passchier Bamboo Handlebars, the Gump takes its name from movie/novel character Forrest Gump, who among other things was portrayed as being a tireless runner.

The bar is made almost entirely of laminated layers of bamboo, with a 31.8-mm carbon fiber sleeve around the middle where it joins the handlebar stem. According to the company, rigorous strength testing has verified that it meets ISO safety standards for bicycle components.

Importantly, though, the bamboo is also claimed to flex enough to absorb road vibrations – better than aluminum alloy or carbon fiber – yet not so much that the bar is wildly bending up and down. As a result, riders are claimed to experience less hand/arm fatigue and discomfort, while still remaining fully in control.

The Gump bamboo handlebar is available via the Passchier website in 760- and 650-mm lengths, both of which feature a 22-degree rise, and both of which are priced at NZ$350 (about US$247). They're claimed to tip the scales at 330 and 250 grams, respectively.

You can see the Gump in use, in the video below. Potential buyers might also want to check out the vibration-absorbing flexible Baramind Bam City handlebar, which is made of a "composite hybrid" as opposed to bamboo.

Passchier Bamboo Handlebars - Change The Way You Ride

Source: Passchier

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

