Gear-hauling bikepacker opens up wild weekend adventures

Cyclist and popular YouTuber Ryan Van Duzer sought feedback from the adventure community for the development of a new gear hauler from Priority Bicycles. The Bruzer is the result, and is designed to open up bikepacking "to riders who may feel intimidated by either the activity or the price of a quality ride."

Instead of tearing up the wilderness with a stocked SUV, many seeking to get away from bustling city life attach all manner of outdoor gear to the frame of a bicycle and head out. Such is the popularity of bikepacking that the global market is expected to reach US$94 million by the early 2030s, and specialized bike models have been developed to meet the particular needs of weekend warriors and off-grid adventurers.

New York's Priority Bicycles has been in this game since 2016 – with its multi-terrain 600 Series bikes "tested on some of the world’s most demanding terrains, from the rugged trails of the Great Divide to the high-altitude roads of Bolivia and the deep outback of Australia."

The Bruzer is Priority’s "first bikepacking model developed with direct input from the riding community to make bikepacking more accessible" Priority Bicycles

Most recently, the company partnered with outdoor legend Ryan Van Duzer to design a new model, with valuable input from the wider cycling community. "Our project began with a challenge to make bikepacking more accessible to riders who may feel intimidated by either the activity or the price of a quality ride," said Duzer. "I asked our community for feedback about their needs, and from those conversations, the Bruzer was born."

Reported to be the first "socially developed" bikepacking ride, the 600 Bruzer combines a low-maintenance Gates Carbon CDX belt drive and a Pinion gearbox with manual shifting for clean and quiet riding over tarmac and trails. That fully sealed Pinion C1.12 system offers a 600% gear range that's "equivalent to a traditional 30-speed with no gear overlap or derailleur upkeep."

The 6061 aluminum frame sports numerous mounts for strapping on camping gear and other necessities – with Priority noting that "there's enough space to pack for an afternoon ride, quick overnight, or load up for a week-long tour, along with rack mounting points." The 29er rigid fork also has three eyelets for cargo.

The Bruzer is built around a Gates CDX belt drive system and fully sealed Pinion gearbox Priority Bicycles

WTB KOM Trail rims front and back are wrapped in 2.6-inch Kenda Booster Pro tires to tackle road or trail, though the Bruzer doesn't ship with fenders so your adventure will be marked by dirt and damp unless you option those in. Stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic brakes featuring a 180-mm rotor up front and a 160 to the rear. And the gear hauler comes with a Selle Royal saddle atop a regular post, though the frame can accommodate an optional dropper.

The Bruzer is on sale now for the relatively low price of $2,499, but there's currently a launch promotion that runs until May 26 where you can shave $200 off that. Shipping is expected to start from the end of July. The brief video below has more.

