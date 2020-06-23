Rad Power Bikes introduces entry-level RadMission ebike for $999

After announcing the latest version of its RadWagon electric cargo bike last month, Rad Power Bikes has now unveiled the RadMission electric metro bike, which sports conventional city bike looks and a price tag of under a grand.

"I’m really hoping that this is the first ebike for people who are just waking up to the fact that they don’t need a car to survive anymore," said Rad Power Bikes founder and CEO, Mike Radenbaugh. "Bikes like these can get you from Point A to Point B, cut down on emissions, save money on gas, and ultimately change the entire transportation game.

"If that rider ends up eventually moving beyond it, great. If they have kids and suddenly realize they need child seats, we have bikes for that. If they end up moving out of the city and spending more time outdoors or off-road, we have bikes for that. This is an entry point, but one that’s simple, affordable, and, frankly, really exciting."

Where other Rad models offer a more upright riding position, the RadMission was designed with a lean-forward stance. It features a single-speed drivetrain, but with a geared hub motor to provide sufficient power to tackle inclines, and riders can choose between cadence-sensing pedal-assist or twist-grip throttle.

The RadMission electric metro bike is available with mid-step (shown) or high-step frames Rad Power Bikes

US buyers get a 500-W motor for a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) and there's a 250-W version for Europe that tops out at 15.5 mph (25 km/h). And Rad has included a new 48-V/10.5-Ah Li-ion battery for between 25 and 45 miles (40 - 72 km) of per charge range.

The RadMission's 6061 aluminum frame comes in high-step and mid-step versions – the former being suitable for riders between 5.8 ft and 6.4 ft (1.778 and 1.956 m), while the latter should suit those between 5.12 and 6.12 ft (1.575 and 1.88 m). The ebike tips the scales at under 50 lb, though no specific weight has been given, and can handle up to 275-lb (125-kg) of payload capacity.

Elsewhere, there's a 40-lux headlight and integrated brake light, LED control panel, 27.5-inch rims wrapped in 1.95-inch-wide Kenda Kontact puncture-resistant tires, and stopping power comes from Tektro disc brakes.

The RadMission is available in five colors and goes up for pre-order today for US$999 – that's 500 bucks less than Rad's latest electric commuter bike. Optional accessories include a front basket, rear cargo rack, full fenders and adjustable kickstand.

