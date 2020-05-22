Rad aims for the long haul with RadWagon 4 electric cargo bike

Rad Power Bikes has launched the latest version of its electric cargo bike, the RadWagon 4, and is hoping that its new frame, custom tires and better uphill hauling chops will persuade you to leave the family car at home for your shopping trips, school runs and commutes to work.

"We went back to the drawing board and looked at all the ways we could improve our beloved electric cargo bike, keeping our customers' feedback and requests at the forefront of our minds the entire time," said company founder and CEO, Mike Radenbaugh. "The result is a next-level people and cargo hauler that's essentially a brand new cargo bike. With a patent-pending frame design, custom tires, and more adjustability than ever before, the RadWagon 4 is the raddest car replacing bike we've ever created."

The rear cargo rack can haul up to 120 lb, which could be groceries, packages or the kids Rad Power Bikes

Rad says that the overall look of the patent-pending 6061 aluminum mid-step frame has been streamlined and simplified, with a lower standover height and rear deck height to make it easier for the rider – and any passengers – to step on and move off. The cargo ebike has been designed to accommodate a wide range of riders too, thanks to a telescoping seat post and adjustable handlebars.

If you're not hauling the kids to school, panniers, baskets and so on can be mounted to the rear rack, which can handle up to 120 lb (54 kg) and benefits from a safety guard on either side of the wheel. The bike itself weighs in at 76.7 lb (34.8 kg), and can haul a total payload of 350 lb (158 kg).

The lockable and removable 48-V, 14-Ah Li-ion battery pack is positioned on the downtube, and offers between 25 and 45+ miles (40-72 km) of per charge range. Where previous iterations made use of a direct drive motor, the RadWagon 4 features a 750-W Bafang geared hub motor for 80 Nm of torque and improved performance in hill climbs. Riders can half twist for throttle drive or choose from five levels of pedal assist.

Rad Power Bikes has included new mounting points and refreshed the available accessories in an effort to give riders the versatility of a family car Rad Power Bikes

Elsewhere, there's a mid-handlebar LCD display with backlighting that shows trip info like remaining charge, speed, pedal assist level and more, and integrated head- and tail-lights. The ebike rides on 22-inch wheels wrapped in Rad's own wide tires, developed specifically for this ebike and featuring a custom tread pattern for "a smooth ride over uneven surfaces, withstands bumps, and handles the elements with ease." Stopping power comes from Tektro Aries mechanical disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The cargo ebike comes in orange, white or limited edition black and has a ticket price of US$1,599 – though for a limited time it can be pre-ordered for $1,499. Shipping is expected to start in September.

Product page: RadWagon 4